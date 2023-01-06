WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will make chat transfer on Android phones easier. The instant messaging app is said to be working on a new option in the WhatsApp settings tab that will let users move chats from an older android phone to a newer one without using the cloud. WhatsApp currently provides the ability to transfer chat by backing up it on Google Drive or via the Move to iOS app from Android to iPhones.

A new feature was spotted in development by feature tracker WABetaInfo, on WhatsApp beta version 2.23.1.26. The new update version has been spotted with a new ​Chat transfer to Android option in the settings section. This will make the process of moving chats easier, as users will simply need to click on that and scan a QR code on their older phone after setting up WhatsApp on their new phone.

The report suggests that the feature is currently under development and there are no details on the exact rollout date. However, once rolled out, switching to a new Android phone could get a lot faster since users won't have to rely on Google Drive. However, you can only access your chat history on a new phone using a cloud backup, if your older device is lost or has stopped working.

WhatsApp's cloudless chat transfer feature was spotted by a feature tracker

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is also said to be working on a feature that will let users report any suspicious status update on PC or laptops using the Desktop app. WhatsApp is testing the new feature for a future update of its Desktop app. It currently provides the ability to report suspicious messages or spam messages to the company.

Notably, status updates will continue to remain end-to-end encrypted, just like messages, voice calls, media, location sharing, and calls. Reported messages are decrypted and sent to WhatsApp, while the end-to-end encrypted contents of regular WhatsApp interactions cannot be accessed by anybody, not even WhatsApp or Meta.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.