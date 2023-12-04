Technology News
  WhatsApp Working on Feature That Lets Android Users Share Status Updates to Instagram: Report

WhatsApp Working on Feature That Lets Android Users Share Status Updates to Instagram: Report

The feature was spotted on a recent WhatsApp beta update for Android.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 December 2023 18:38 IST
WhatsApp Working on Feature That Lets Android Users Share Status Updates to Instagram: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels

WhatsApp users have the option to share status updates to Facebook

Highlights
  • The feature can help users share similar content across platforms easily
  • Users will have the option to enable or disable this feature
  • WhatsApp has not yet confirmed this feature
WhatsApp recently rolled out a new Secret Code feature for locked chats which, as the name implies, allows users to hide locked chats behind a secret code. The platform has also been reported to work on a bunch of new features. WhatsApp is said to be reintroducing the "View Once" photos and videos feature to the WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp desktop versions. It is also reportedly working on a ‘search by username' feature, similar to the one available on Telegram. A new report suggests that the Meta-owned site may soon allow users to share their WhatsApp status to Instagram.

WhatsApp feature tracker, WABetaInfo, shared in a recent post that the social media platform is working on an optional feature that may allow users to share WhatsApp statuses directly to Instagram. It was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.20 update on the Google Play Store. The platform already allows users the option to share WhatsApp statuses on Facebook. The rumoured feature is also tipped to be similar.

whatsapp wabetainfo status instagram inline wabetainfo

The share to Instagram option seen in the Status Privacy tab
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

In a screengrab shared by WABetaInfo, the options to share status updates on Facebook and Instagram are listed together under the Status Privacy tab. Similar to the share to Facebook option, users will have the choice to enable or disable this feature. The report noted that WhatsApp is expected to introduce this feature to all users in the future but did not provide an exact timeline.

The report notes that users will also be able to control the audience of shared WhatsApp Status as an Instagram Story like normal Instagram stories. Once launched, this feature is said to make sharing information easier and may improve the reliability and consistency of content sharing across platforms.

The feature is also expected to be time-saving and efficient. This integration may save us the hassle of having to screengrab a given status and share it separately on Instagram. It is also expected to help users who may now create separate WhatsApp Statuses and Instagram Stories for the same content by enabling them to share it across platforms in a single tap. 

WhatsApp, WhatsApp features, Meta, Instagram, Facebook
Sucharita Ganguly
