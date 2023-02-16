Technology News

Xiaomi Pad 6 Leaked Images Suggest Camera Design Similar to Xiaomi 12 Pro: Report

The yet to be announced tablet appears to have two rear-facing cameras.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 February 2023 13:39 IST
Xiaomi Pad 6 Leaked Images Suggest Camera Design Similar to Xiaomi 12 Pro: Report

Xiaomi Pad 5 is currently on sale in India from Rs. 26,999

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 is rumoured to feature a 12-inch display
  • It is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • The tablets appears to have a unibody design

Xiaomi's Pad 6 series of tablets have yet to see an official announcement, but there have been several leaks so far, suggesting plenty of details about these upcoming tablets. Just like the Pad 5 series that included the standard Xiaomi Pad 5, Pad 5 Pro and Pad 5 Pro 5G, Xiaomi this year appears to be prepping three models, which would include the base Pad 6, a Pad 6 Pro model, and a third Pad 6 Pro 5G model. While hardware details have been tipped through various leaks in the past, a new leak has surfaced suggesting images of the Xiaomi Pad 6.

Posted by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the images were first reported by CNMO.com. The leaked live images suggest a brand-new design for the rear panel of the Xiaomi Pad 6, which appears to have a unibody design as opposed to the metal frame and polycarbonate rear on the outgoing Xiaomi Pad 5. What's noticeably different is the rear camera layout, which now appears to have a setup that is very similar to the camera module seen on the currently available Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone.

While the camera module appears to have the clean dividing lines like on the Xiaomi 12 Pro's camera, this module appears to be made out of clear plastic instead of metal. Also noticeable are the two camera lenses, one for the primary camera and a second one, the function of which remains unclear. Also visible is a third cutout and an LED flash setup.

Xiaomi Pad 6 leaked DigitalChatStation ndtv XiaomiPad6 Xiaomi

A leaked image of the Xiaomi Pad 6
Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo) via CNMO.com

 

As per recent leaks, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is supposed to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a clear upgrade over the Snapdragon 860 SoC in the Xiaomi Pad 5. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, which is said to be available in two models, is said to feature a 1,880x2,880 pixels resolution AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is expected to be powered by a more recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is against a massive leap over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which powered its predecessor.

While the Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched in India, the company did not bring the ‘Pro' models to the country, one of which featured cellular connectivity. The tablet fared well in our review, offering excellent value for money, while undercutting tablets from Lenovo and Samsung by a big margin, both in terms of features and user-interface.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, 120Hz display
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
  • Loud and clear quad-speaker system
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Quality keyboard and stylus accessories (optional)
  • Charging is relatively fast
  • Bad
  • Missing headphone jack and fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • No bundled cover
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 5 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8720mAh
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro (Wi-Fi)

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro (5G)

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro (5G)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 11
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications, Xiaomi Pad 6 Design, Xiaomi Pad 6 leak
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
WhatsApp Updated With Support for Sending Up to 100 Media Files, Captions for Documents, More: Details
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

Related Stories

Xiaomi Pad 6 Leaked Images Suggest Camera Design Similar to Xiaomi 12 Pro: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  2. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  3. Apple Is Reportedly Struggling to Expand Its Production in India
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. WhatsApp Now Allows You to Send Up to 100 Media Files Together
  6. Nokia X30 5G's India Sale Date Revealed: All Details
  7. F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Details
  8. Honor Magic 5 Lite With 6.67-Inch Curved AMOLED Display Launched
  9. Realme GT 3 Will Launch on This Date, 240W Fast Charging Confirmed
  10. Nokia X30 5G With Up to Two Days Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Specifications Listed on Company Website
  2. Vivo Y100 With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Mumbai Police Save 25-Year-Old Engineer’s Life After ‘Suicide’ Alert From US Agency
  4. El Salvador Set to Open Bitcoin Embassy in Texas: Details Here
  5. Lucky Hank Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Powers Through a Mid-Life Crisis
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Xiaomi Pad 6 Leaked Images Suggest Camera Design Similar to Xiaomi 12 Pro: Report
  8. WhatsApp Updated With Support for Sending Up to 100 Media Files, Captions for Documents, More: Details
  9. Chrome Custom Tabs on Android Updated With Improved Multitasking Features and Password Autofill Support
  10. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Crosses $400 Million at Global Box Office
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.