Xiaomi's Pad 6 series of tablets have yet to see an official announcement, but there have been several leaks so far, suggesting plenty of details about these upcoming tablets. Just like the Pad 5 series that included the standard Xiaomi Pad 5, Pad 5 Pro and Pad 5 Pro 5G, Xiaomi this year appears to be prepping three models, which would include the base Pad 6, a Pad 6 Pro model, and a third Pad 6 Pro 5G model. While hardware details have been tipped through various leaks in the past, a new leak has surfaced suggesting images of the Xiaomi Pad 6.

Posted by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the images were first reported by CNMO.com. The leaked live images suggest a brand-new design for the rear panel of the Xiaomi Pad 6, which appears to have a unibody design as opposed to the metal frame and polycarbonate rear on the outgoing Xiaomi Pad 5. What's noticeably different is the rear camera layout, which now appears to have a setup that is very similar to the camera module seen on the currently available Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone.

While the camera module appears to have the clean dividing lines like on the Xiaomi 12 Pro's camera, this module appears to be made out of clear plastic instead of metal. Also noticeable are the two camera lenses, one for the primary camera and a second one, the function of which remains unclear. Also visible is a third cutout and an LED flash setup.

A leaked image of the Xiaomi Pad 6

Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo) via CNMO.com

As per recent leaks, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is supposed to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a clear upgrade over the Snapdragon 860 SoC in the Xiaomi Pad 5. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, which is said to be available in two models, is said to feature a 1,880x2,880 pixels resolution AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is expected to be powered by a more recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is against a massive leap over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which powered its predecessor.

While the Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched in India, the company did not bring the ‘Pro' models to the country, one of which featured cellular connectivity. The tablet fared well in our review, offering excellent value for money, while undercutting tablets from Lenovo and Samsung by a big margin, both in terms of features and user-interface.

