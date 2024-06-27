WhatsApp introduced Instant Video Notes in 2023, enabling users to record and send 60-second video messages to others directly in chat. The instant messaging platform is now enhancing that feature by enabling quick replies for it, according to a report. The new option is said to be spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android. This development comes just days after it was revealed that it was also working on a new in-app dialler for the Calls tab.

Shortcut for quick replies to video notes

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, a new icon now appears alongside the instant video message feature. This is said to allow the user to quickly reply to the sender. The feature was reported in WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.24.14.5.

New Quick Reply Shortcut for Video Notes on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

At present, users need to manually open the message menu to reply to a specific video message. However, the update is speculated to make this process quicker and more convenient with the new quick reply option. Instead of having to go through menus, users can simply tap on the icon and reply to the sender without breaking the flow of the conversation.

The feature tracker claims that the new quick replies for Instant Video Notes option is available to some beta testers who are on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android beta via the Google Play Beta program. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access this feature, with a new quick reply button now appearing next to the video message.

New in-App dialler

WhatsApp is also reported to be developing another feature that aims to improve the calling experience – a new in-app dialler. It is said to appear as a floating action button (FAB) in the Calls tab. With this feature, users can even make calls to numbers which aren't saved on the smartphone.

Furthermore, it is also speculated to enable users to save contacts from the dialler to the smartphone's address book, either as a new contact or an addition to an existing one. It may also offer the ability to check whether a given number is registered on WhatsApp.

