WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Shortcut Button for Quick Replies to Video Notes

Users can simply tap on the icon next to the video message on WhatsApp for Android and reply to the sender, it is speculated.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2024 12:09 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Shortcut Button for Quick Replies to Video Notes

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister

The button for quick replies to Video Notes was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.14.5

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may be working on an Instant Video Notes reply button
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.14.5
  • A new quick reply button is said to appear next to the video message
WhatsApp introduced Instant Video Notes in 2023, enabling users to record and send 60-second video messages to others directly in chat. The instant messaging platform is now enhancing that feature by enabling quick replies for it, according to a report. The new option is said to be spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android. This development comes just days after it was revealed that it was also working on a new in-app dialler for the Calls tab.

Shortcut for quick replies to video notes

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, a new icon now appears alongside the instant video message feature. This is said to allow the user to quickly reply to the sender. The feature was reported in WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.24.14.5.

whatsapp beta feature New Quick Reply Shortcut for Video Notes on WhatsApp

New Quick Reply Shortcut for Video Notes on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

At present, users need to manually open the message menu to reply to a specific video message. However, the update is speculated to make this process quicker and more convenient with the new quick reply option. Instead of having to go through menus, users can simply tap on the icon and reply to the sender without breaking the flow of the conversation.

The feature tracker claims that the new quick replies for Instant Video Notes option is available to some beta testers who are on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android beta via the Google Play Beta program. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access this feature, with a new quick reply button now appearing next to the video message.

New in-App dialler

WhatsApp is also reported to be developing another feature that aims to improve the calling experience – a new in-app dialler. It is said to appear as a floating action button (FAB) in the Calls tab. With this feature, users can even make calls to numbers which aren't saved on the smartphone.

Furthermore, it is also speculated to enable users to save contacts from the dialler to the smartphone's address book, either as a new contact or an addition to an existing one. It may also offer the ability to check whether a given number is registered on WhatsApp.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Galaxy A55 | A35 5G With Samsung Wallet – Payments, Documents and Tickets Are Just a Tap Away!
Best Tech Deals of the Week: iPhone 14 Plus, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and More

