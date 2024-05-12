Technology News

How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Number Using 5 Different Methods

Want to send a WhatsApp text to someone without saving his/her number? Check out these 5 different methods!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 May 2024 09:00 IST
How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Number Using 5 Different Methods

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Highlights
  • There are different ways to send WhatsApp messages to an unknown number
  • One can send these messages through both mobile app and web version
  • Check five different ways of sending WhatsApp messages to unsaved numbers
Advertisement
WhatsApp has replaced the standard Message application to become a default texting application for most smartphone users across the globe. The app offers a seamless experience for sending or receiving text messages, videos, photos, or documents. However, there are times when you want to send a WhatsApp message to someone without going through the hassle of saving their number in the contacts. But you can only send WhatsApp messages to those numbers saved in your contact list. What if we told you that you can send WhatsApp messages without saving someone's number on your phone? In this article, we have listed five effective ways to do so. So, without further ado, let's get started. ## Method 1: Send Messages without Saving Number via WhatsApp ApplicationOne of the easiest ways to send a WhatsApp message to an unknown number is to use this method. **Step 1:** Open the WhatsApp application on your Android or iOS device. **Step 2:** Copy the mobile number to which you want to send a WhatsApp message. **Step 3:** Tap the New Chat button at the bottom and tap your name under WhatsApp Contacts. **Step 4:** Paste the mobile number in the text box and click Send. **Step 5:** Now tap on the mobile number; if the person is on WhatsApp, you will see the Chat with option. **Step 6:** Tap on it, and you can send a WhatsApp message to the number without saving it.## Method 2: Send WhatsApp Messages without Saving Number by Creating a Link on BrowserThis is also an effective way to send a WhatsApp message without needing to save the number. All you need to do is follow these steps: **Step 1:** Open the browser on your mobile or desktop. **Step 2:** Copy and paste this link https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx in the address bar. **Step 3:** Replace xxxxxxxxxx with the mobile number you want to send a WhatsApp message. Make sure to add the country code before the mobile number. For example, if the number is 9876543210, the link should be http://wa.me/919876543210. **Step 4:** Now tap enter to open the link and tap on the Continue to Chat option. **Step 5:** You will be redirected to the person's WhatsApp chat and can easily send a message without saving the number. ## Method 3: Send WhatsApp Messages without Saving Number via the Truecaller AppTruecaller has a dedicated WhatsApp button to send a message easily without saving the number. Here's how you can do it: **Step 1:** Open the Truecaller application on your Android or iOS device. **Step 2:** Search for the mobile number on the application and scroll down to see the WhatsApp icon. **Step 3:** Tap on it, and the app will open a WhatsApp chat window, allowing you to text the person without saving the contact. ## Method 4: Send WhatsApp Messages without Saving Number via Google AssistantYou can also use Google Assistant to send a WhatsApp message to an unknown number. Here's how you can do it: **Step 1:** Activate Google Assistant on your smartphone. **Step 2:** Ask the Google Assistant the phrase “send a WhatsApp to ” followed by the mobile number. It is important to note that you must say the exact mobile number and country code. **Step 3:** For example, if the number is 9876543210, the phrase should be “send a WhatsApp to +919876543210”. **Step 4:** The assistant will ask for the text you want to send to the mobile number. Simply dictate the text. **Step 5:** Once done, Google Assistant will automatically send the WhatsApp message to the desired mobile number. ## Method 5: Send WhatsApp Messages without Saving Number via Apple Siri ShortcutIf you own an iPhone, then this method is for you. One can use the Siri Shortcuts to send WhatsApp messages to an unsaved mobile number. Here's how you can do it: **Step 1:** Open the Siri Shortcuts application on your iPhone. **Step 2:** Go to Settings > Shortcuts and enable Allow Untrusted Shortcuts. **Step 3:** Now download the WhatsApp to Non-Contact shortcut by searching on the browser. You can also [click on this link](https://www.icloud.com/shortcuts/be22fa0abe644c86baa126ffff2ae3eb). **Step 4:** Click on the Get Shortcut button and download it. **Step 5:** Tap on Add Untrusted Shortcut. **Step 6:** Now, open the Shortcuts app and scroll down to WhatsApp to the Non-Contact shortcut. Tap on it to run the shortcut. Alternatively, you can tap on the three dots to add to the Home screen. **Step 7:** Now, just enter the mobile number, and you will be redirected to Whatsapp's new chat window.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Message
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Android 15 Might Allow Third-Party Camera Apps to Offer Improved Video Stabilisation
Google Chrome Could Add New AI Features to Assist With Webpage Reading and Search

Related Stories

How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Number Using 5 Different Methods
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Tipped to Get This Display Upgrade
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Flip 3 Will Only Get These Two AI Features
  3. Update Google Chrome to Stay Safe From This Nasty Security Flaw
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Updated With Patch for Nasty Zero-Day Vulnerability Exploited by Attackers
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 to Get Only Two Galaxy AI Features With One UI 6.1 Update
  3. Dell XPS 13 9345, Dell Inspiron 14 7441 Plus With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Leak Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  4. Binance Registers With FIU as It Seeks to Resume Operations in India
  5. Apple Said to Be Nearing Deal With OpenAI to Put ChatGPT on iPhone
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Display Tipped to Offer 20 Percent Increase in Brightness Compared to iPhone 15 Pro
  7. Microsoft Directed to Pay IPA Technologies $242 Million in Cortana Patent Lawsuit
  8. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Specifications Leak Revealing Display Dimensions, RAM, Storage and More
  9. Google Chrome Working on Feature Similar to Circle to Search on Android: Report
  10. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open Spotted Offering Bloatware During Setup, Company Responds: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »