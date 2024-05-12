WhatsApp has replaced the standard Message application to become a default texting application for most smartphone users across the globe. The app offers a seamless experience for sending or receiving text messages, videos, photos, or documents. However, there are times when you want to send a WhatsApp message to someone without going through the hassle of saving their number in the contacts. But you can only send WhatsApp messages to those numbers saved in your contact list. What if we told you that you can send WhatsApp messages without saving someone's number on your phone? In this article, we have listed five effective ways to do so. So, without further ado, let's get started. ## Method 1: Send Messages without Saving Number via WhatsApp ApplicationOne of the easiest ways to send a WhatsApp message to an unknown number is to use this method. **Step 1:** Open the WhatsApp application on your Android or iOS device. **Step 2:** Copy the mobile number to which you want to send a WhatsApp message. **Step 3:** Tap the New Chat button at the bottom and tap your name under WhatsApp Contacts. **Step 4:** Paste the mobile number in the text box and click Send. **Step 5:** Now tap on the mobile number; if the person is on WhatsApp, you will see the Chat with option. **Step 6:** Tap on it, and you can send a WhatsApp message to the number without saving it.## Method 2: Send WhatsApp Messages without Saving Number by Creating a Link on BrowserThis is also an effective way to send a WhatsApp message without needing to save the number. All you need to do is follow these steps: **Step 1:** Open the browser on your mobile or desktop. **Step 2:** Copy and paste this link https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx in the address bar. **Step 3:** Replace xxxxxxxxxx with the mobile number you want to send a WhatsApp message. Make sure to add the country code before the mobile number. For example, if the number is 9876543210, the link should be http://wa.me/919876543210. **Step 4:** Now tap enter to open the link and tap on the Continue to Chat option. **Step 5:** You will be redirected to the person's WhatsApp chat and can easily send a message without saving the number. ## Method 3: Send WhatsApp Messages without Saving Number via the Truecaller AppTruecaller has a dedicated WhatsApp button to send a message easily without saving the number. Here's how you can do it: **Step 1:** Open the Truecaller application on your Android or iOS device. **Step 2:** Search for the mobile number on the application and scroll down to see the WhatsApp icon. **Step 3:** Tap on it, and the app will open a WhatsApp chat window, allowing you to text the person without saving the contact. ## Method 4: Send WhatsApp Messages without Saving Number via Google AssistantYou can also use Google Assistant to send a WhatsApp message to an unknown number. Here's how you can do it: **Step 1:** Activate Google Assistant on your smartphone. **Step 2:** Ask the Google Assistant the phrase “send a WhatsApp to ” followed by the mobile number. It is important to note that you must say the exact mobile number and country code. **Step 3:** For example, if the number is 9876543210, the phrase should be “send a WhatsApp to +919876543210”. **Step 4:** The assistant will ask for the text you want to send to the mobile number. Simply dictate the text. **Step 5:** Once done, Google Assistant will automatically send the WhatsApp message to the desired mobile number. ## Method 5: Send WhatsApp Messages without Saving Number via Apple Siri ShortcutIf you own an iPhone, then this method is for you. One can use the Siri Shortcuts to send WhatsApp messages to an unsaved mobile number. Here's how you can do it: **Step 1:** Open the Siri Shortcuts application on your iPhone. **Step 2:** Go to Settings > Shortcuts and enable Allow Untrusted Shortcuts. **Step 3:** Now download the WhatsApp to Non-Contact shortcut by searching on the browser. You can also [click on this link](https://www.icloud.com/shortcuts/be22fa0abe644c86baa126ffff2ae3eb). **Step 4:** Click on the Get Shortcut button and download it. **Step 5:** Tap on Add Untrusted Shortcut. **Step 6:** Now, open the Shortcuts app and scroll down to WhatsApp to the Non-Contact shortcut. Tap on it to run the shortcut. Alternatively, you can tap on the three dots to add to the Home screen. **Step 7:** Now, just enter the mobile number, and you will be redirected to Whatsapp's new chat window.