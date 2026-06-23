Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web Users Targeted Using Malware Campaign, Kaspersky Warns

WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web Users Targeted Using Malware Campaign, Kaspersky Warns

Kaspersky advises users to remain cautious when receiving unexpected attachments through WhatsApp.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 14:25 IST
WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web Users Targeted Using Malware Campaign, Kaspersky Warns

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Grant Davies

Kaspersky advises users to remain cautious when receiving unexpected attachments through WhatsApp

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kaspersky discovered new massive campaign spreading malware via WhatsApp
  • Attackers are targeting users through malicious file attachments
  • Attackers use compromised WhatsApp accounts to distribute files
Advertisement

An ongoing malware campaign appears to be hitting WhatsApp users in multiple countries. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky found that a crimeware actor uses WhatsApp accounts to distribute malicious attachments. The issue has affected users across multiple countries, with the highest number of victims found in Malaysia. Kaspersky researchers state that attackers are using WhatsApp accounts which have been previously compromised to deliver malicious attachments that appear to originate from known contacts. The file names are designed to resemble business documents.

Kaspersky Warns of WhatsApp Malware Campaign

Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) discovered a malware distribution campaign targeting users of WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp Web. Attackers are targeting users through malicious file attachments sent via direct messages. Kaspersky states that the campaign uses compromised WhatsApp accounts to distribute malicious VBScript files.

The report includes screenshots of WhatsApp messages containing the malicious VBScript file. They show that the attackers have named the malicious files to resemble business documents, and the discovered files are named invoices, bank statements, account statements and debt notices.

"Once opened, they trigger a staged infection chain that silently retrieves and executes additional malicious components from external infrastructure,” said Fareed Radzi, security researcher at Kaspersky GReAT.

Kaspersky Researchers note that File names are in English and other languages, including Portuguese, French, German, and Malay. The VBScript samples also said to include extensive comments and metadata designed to imitate genuine Microsoft Windows Update components. The cybersecurity firm claims that Victims have been identified from countries including Malaysia, Brazil, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Malaysia accounts for the highest number of observed infections. The operation appears to be targeting users in Europe and other regions.

When an affected user opens the file, it triggers a scripted sequence on the device. The initial script creates a working directory under C:\Users\Public\Documents\, then retrieves additional script files from external infrastructure and executes them using Windows Script Host. The malware enables remote access to the system through standard administrative capabilities intended for legitimate IT support and management use.

Kaspersky advises users to remain cautious when receiving unexpected attachments through WhatsApp, even when they are coming from known contacts. Users have to be cautious when opening script and executable file types, such as .vbs, .vbe, .exe, .bat, .cmd, .js, and .ps1, unless their legitimacy has been independently verified. Kaspersky also recommended using a strong security solution on all computers and mobile devices.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Desktop, Kaspersky, Malware Campaign
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Nears Key Resistance Level as US-Iran Talks Lift Market Sentiment

Related Stories

WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web Users Targeted Using Malware Campaign, Kaspersky Warns
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Will Launch in India
  2. Nothing Phone 4b Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Could Make Public Screen Snooping Harder
  4. Here's How Much the Upcoming Vivo X Fold 6 Might Cost
  5. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c Could Launch in India on This Date
  6. RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Set to Launch on This Date
  7. New Malware Campaign Targets WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web Users
  8. Frontier AI May Make Cyberattacks Faster, More Dangerous, Five Eyes Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Hideo Kojima's Horror Title OD Will Feature 'New Game System' That Pushes Users to Keep Playing
  2. Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Storage Variants and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of June 26 Launch in China
  3. Realme P4x Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 6.8-Inch Display and 4G Connectivity: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web Users Targeted Using Malware Campaign, Kaspersky Warns
  5. Bitcoin Nears Key Resistance Level as US-Iran Talks Lift Market Sentiment
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 Update for iPhone With RCS Upgrades, New Siri Tools
  7. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed
  8. Nothing Phone 4b India Launch Date Revealed; Phone 'b' Series Will Be More Affordable Than Phone 'a' Models
  9. Memory Price Forecasts Reveal Why Apple Might Not Wait Until September to Hike iPhone, iPad and Mac Prices
  10. Samsung Display Said to Have Begun Manufacturing OLED Modules for iPhone Ultra, Hinge Challenges Could Impact Timeline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »