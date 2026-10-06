WhatsApp is reportedly working on a security measure that could prevent users from accessing the app on devices running outdated versions of iOS or Android. The change is aimed at encouraging users to keep their device software updated before using WhatsApp. It is part of the platform's broader efforts to strengthen account security and protect users from risks associated with older software. The feature is reportedly being rolled out to a limited number of users on both platforms.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is showing a new screen to some Android and iOS users asking them to update their device's operating system before logging in. Affected users will reportedly need to install the latest available software update through their device settings before they can access WhatsApp.

The screen also explains how users can check which software version their device is running. According to the report, WhatsApp will not let affected users skip the update and log in. They will need to update their device software first before they can access the app.

The change is reportedly being applied through a server-side update, so users do not need to download a new version of WhatsApp to see it. WABetaInfo says the feature is currently rolling out to selected accounts on Android and iOS. WhatsApp has not revealed which operating system versions will trigger the login block.

The requirement is expected to address the security risks of using WhatsApp on outdated device software. Older versions of Android and iOS may not have the latest security fixes, which can leave devices more exposed to known threats. By asking users to update their devices before logging in, WhatsApp is likely making sure affected devices are running newer software.

WhatsApp Is Reportedly Testing More Security Measures

Separately, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a warning for users who connect their accounts to unofficial WhatsApp Web clients. The warning may appear in the Linked Devices section and ask users to switch to the official client. These third-party clients can connect to WhatsApp accounts but are not developed or supported by the company.

The reported test comes alongside WhatsApp's other efforts to improve account security. The company has not confirmed the warning or said when it could reach users. It is also reportedly working on features such as Scam Alerts and Restricted Chats.

For now, the requirement to update the operating system is also limited to selected Android and iOS accounts. Users who are not seeing the login warning may therefore continue using WhatsApp as usual. It remains unclear which specific software versions will trigger the block or when WhatsApp could roll out the requirement more widely.