Xiaomi 15T series pricing details have leaked online, and a new report claims that the company is planning to launch the Xiaomi 15T Pro and the standard Xiaomi 15T in the premium price segment, directly competing with Samsung and Apple in Europe. While the Xiaomi 15T could be offered in a single storage option, the Chinese phone maker is said to launch the Pro variant in two storage options. Additionally, the camera configuration and battery capacity of the two phones have also been leaked.

Xiaomi 15T Series Price, Availability (Expected)

According to a report by XpertPick, the Xiaomi 15T will be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the starting price of the Xiaomi 15T Pro could be set at EUR 799 (about Rs. 81,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and EUR 899 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB (roughly Rs. 91,000) storage variant. If this is true, the two handsets will be priced similarly to the Xiaomi 14T series.

Its supposed predecessor, the Xiaomi 14T series, was launched in September 2024. For comparison, the Xiaomi 14T was priced at EUR 649.99 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB variant was introduced at EUR 699.99 (about Rs. 71,000). The Xiaomi 14T Pro was offered in three storage options: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB models, priced at EUR 799.99 (roughly Rs. 81,000), EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 92,000), and EUR 999.99 (roughly Rs. 1,01,000), respectively.

The standard Xiaomi 15T series is said to be offered in three colour options: black, grey, and gold. For context, the Xiaomi 14T series comes in Lemon Green, Titan Black, Titan Grey, and Titan Blue colourways.

Although its launch has yet to confirmed, the Chinese tech firm might unveil the rumoured Xiaomi 15T series in September, around the same time its predecessor was launched last year.

In India, Xiaomi will reportedly offer the handsets at a lower price due to the different tax structures and market positioning. Moreover, the upcoming lineup is expected to be priced below the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in the country.

Xiaomi 15T Series Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, Nokiamob reports that the Xiaomi 15T series will debut with significant battery and camera upgrades over its predecessor. The Xiaomi 15T Pro might feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel OmniVision OVX9100 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel OV13B ultra-wide-angle shooter. On the front, the phone could get a Samsung S5KKDS selfie camera.

On the other hand, the standard Xiaomi 15T is said to feature a 50-megapixel OmniVision OVX8000 primary camera. The phone will reportedly carry the same ultrawide and telephoto cameras as the Pro model. The Xiaomi 15T Pro is said to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15T could feature the same capacity battery with relatively slower (67W) wired charging.

For context, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also ships with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Similarly, the Xiaomi 14T has a 50-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Both handsets are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.