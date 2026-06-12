YouTube Brings Its In-App Chat and Video Sharing Features to More Countries

YouTube started testing a new feature last year that lets users share videos and have conversations about them directly in the YouTube mobile app. Now, the Google-owned video streaming platform has announced that it is expanding this in-app video-sharing and messaging feature to the US and more global locations. With this update, users aged 18 and older can connect over their favourite videos directly on YouTube. This feature was earlier limited to users in Ireland and Poland.

YouTube's In-App Chat Feature Is Now Available in 40 Countries

The platform announced the expansion of its in-app messaging feature to 40 countries, including Brazil, Italy, Singapore, the UK, and the US. It was previously available in the testing phase in Ireland and Poland. This functionality enables more sharing activity within the platform, eliminating the need to share links to YouTube content via other messaging apps like WhatsApp.

YouTube's in-app video sharing and messaging feature lets users share all types of videos like Shorts, live streams and have conversations right where they're watching. Users have to click the new messaging icon within the YouTube app to send an invitation to share videos and react in real-time.

"We're excited for user feedback in new markets and look forward to expanding even further soon", YouTube said in the blog post. YouTube started testing this feature in November last year.

Users who are 18 years or older and signed in to a YouTube channel can share videos and send messages on YouTube. Users need the latest version of the YouTube app installed to access this feature.

How to Share a Video While Watching Content

Open the YouTube app on your smartphone. Find the video you want to share. Tap the Share button. Select the contact you would like to send the video to or tap Invite to message on YouTube to send an invitation through another app.

Invite Others to Share Content and Exchange Messages

Tap Messages in the top-right corner of the YouTube app. Select Invite to chat. Share the invitation link with the person you want to connect with.

The person who gets the message will have the option to Allow or Decline the messages. If the message invite is accepted, you can share content and messages with that person directly on YouTube. Invitation links expire seven days after they are created.