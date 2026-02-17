Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting a new update that finally adds the long-requested manual jump feature to the game for a deeper parkour experience. The update also brings a new detailed statistics page for loadouts and visual improvements for combat, among other fixes and features. In addition to the update, Ubisoft also announced a winter roadmap for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Monday, confirming the Nintendo Switch 2 release date for the game's Claws of Awaji expansion.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Parkour Update

The manual jump feature and other improvements arrive with Assassin's Creed Shadows' Title Update 1.1.8, which releases Tuesday, February 17, at 9am EST (7.30pm IST).

This is AC Shadows' third parkour update since the game launched in March 2025. Ubisoft has added player requested features like ledge grab and height-gaining side ejects to the game to deepen the parkour experience. Now with the manual jump feature, players will be able to make AC Shadows protagonists Naoe and Yasuke jump at any time with the press of the Parkour Up button.

The manual jump feature will be accessible once players turn on the “Advanced Parkour” gameplay option in settings.

Parkour Challenge, Title Update and Roadmap

Ubisoft also announced a parkour challenge for Assassin's Creed Shadows players on Monday. As part of the community challenge, which will begin once Title Update 1.1.8 is live, players can submit a one-shot footage of their best parkour run in the game to Ubisoft and get a chance to win prizes.

Players can upload their unedited gameplay clip on YouTube before March 8 and share it on X, tagged #ACShadowsParkourChallenge. The best parkour clips eligible to win prizes will be announced on March 16.

In addition to manual jump, the update will also add a detailed stats sheet for loadouts and gear. There are improvements to visual feedback during combat, as well. Following the update, critical hits will result in enhanced visual feedback for players.

The update also adds a new entry point for the Animus menu at the hideout in the game. Finally, the title update brings a host of bug fixes and improvements across gameplay, quests, UI, world, weapons, perks and more.

Title Update 1.1.8 will be 1.73GB in size on the PS5. On Xbox Series S/X and PC, it will be 15.77GB and 13.24GB in size, respectively. On Switch 2, Steam, and Mac, the patch comes up to 2.91GB, 2.2GB, and 9GB, respectively.

Aside from the title update and the parkour challenge, Ubisoft announced a “winter roadmap” for AC Shadows. Following February 17's update, the game's Claws of Awaji expansion will be released on the Switch 2 on March 10. The base game launched on the hybrid console on December 2.

On March 20, Ubisoft will host a one-year anniversary livestream for Assassin's Creed Shadows, featuring giveaways for fans.