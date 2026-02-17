Technology News
English Edition

Eternity Now Available for Streaming on Apple TV+: Where to Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller’s Afterlife Rom-Com?

A24's Eternity explores themes of love, regret, unfulfilled wishes, and memory.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 February 2026 18:59 IST
Eternity Now Available for Streaming on Apple TV+: Where to Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller’s Afterlife Rom-Com?

Photo Credit: A24

Eternity Now Streaming on Apple TV+: See Details

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Eternity is an American Fantasy Romance Comedy Film
  • It has been written and directed by David Freyne
  • Streaming now, only on Apple TV+
Advertisement

Directed by David Freyne, Eternity is a 2025 American fantasy-romance-comedy film that has finally made its way to digital screens. The film revolves around the story of an elderly woman who passes away and meets her husband in the afterlife. However, the plot takes a twist when her former lover and first husband, who died young, is already waiting to reunite with her after decades. Now, she must navigate the afterlife to decide with whom she will spend eternity.

When and Where to Watch Eternity

The film has finally made its debut in India, and viewers can now stream it exclusively on Apple TV+. It premiered on the platform on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day. Please note that an active subscription is required to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Eternity

This romantic comedy-drama follows Joan (played by Elizabeth Olsen), who passes away shortly after the death of her husband, Larry (played by Miles Teller). Having been married for over 60 years, the duo reunites in the afterlife. However, the plot takes a dramatic turn when she discovers Luke (played by Callum Turner), her first husband and first love, who died 67 years earlier in the Korean War. He has been waiting decades to reunite with her.

Now, Joan must decide whether she wants to spend her afterlife with Larry or give her first love another chance. With only one week to make her choice, the film explores themes of love, regret, unfulfilled wishes, and memory.

Cast and Crew of Eternity

The A24 fantasy romantic comedy Eternity is directed by David Freyne, who co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick Cunnane. The film features a lead trio of Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, and Miles Teller, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Betty Buckley (as older Joan), John Early, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Darryl Scheelar, Danny Mac, and Christie Burke.

Produced by Star Thrower Entertainment and Apple Original Films, the movie's technical production features a background score by David Fleming, cinematography by Ruairí O'Brien, and editing by Joe Sawyer.

Reception of Eternity

The film was theatrically released on Nov 26, 2025, and received a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.9/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple TV, IMDb, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
AMD and TCS to Co-Develop Helios AI Data Centre Architecture, Deliver 200MW Data Centre Blueprint
Oppo Find X10 Series Tipped to Launch in H2 2026 With Built-In Magnets for Wireless Charging

Related Stories

Eternity Now Available for Streaming on Apple TV+: Where to Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller’s Afterlife Rom-Com?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Realme P4 Power Review
  4. AI Impact Summit: Here's a Look at Sarvam's First AI Smart Glasses
  5. Apple Music Could Soon Let You Generate Playlists Using Apple Intelligence
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X300 FE Tipped to Launch in Two RAM and Storage Configurations: Expected Features, Colourways and More
  2. AI Impact Summit: Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses Showcased, Will Launch in India in May
  3. Vivo V70 FE Design Seen in Leaked Promo Image; Tipster Leaks RAM and Storage Configurations
  4. Sony Reportedly Develops New Tech That Can Trace Original Music in AI Songs
  5. Assassin's Creed Shadows Gets Manual Jump Feature With Title Update 1.1.8
  6. Eternity Now Available for Streaming on Apple TV+: Where to Watch Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller’s Afterlife Rom-Com?
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Visits Geekbench Ahead of Global Launch: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
  10. Paathirathri OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »