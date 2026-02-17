Directed by David Freyne, Eternity is a 2025 American fantasy-romance-comedy film that has finally made its way to digital screens. The film revolves around the story of an elderly woman who passes away and meets her husband in the afterlife. However, the plot takes a twist when her former lover and first husband, who died young, is already waiting to reunite with her after decades. Now, she must navigate the afterlife to decide with whom she will spend eternity.

When and Where to Watch Eternity

The film has finally made its debut in India, and viewers can now stream it exclusively on Apple TV+. It premiered on the platform on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day. Please note that an active subscription is required to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Eternity

This romantic comedy-drama follows Joan (played by Elizabeth Olsen), who passes away shortly after the death of her husband, Larry (played by Miles Teller). Having been married for over 60 years, the duo reunites in the afterlife. However, the plot takes a dramatic turn when she discovers Luke (played by Callum Turner), her first husband and first love, who died 67 years earlier in the Korean War. He has been waiting decades to reunite with her.

Now, Joan must decide whether she wants to spend her afterlife with Larry or give her first love another chance. With only one week to make her choice, the film explores themes of love, regret, unfulfilled wishes, and memory.

Cast and Crew of Eternity

The A24 fantasy romantic comedy Eternity is directed by David Freyne, who co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick Cunnane. The film features a lead trio of Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, and Miles Teller, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Betty Buckley (as older Joan), John Early, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Darryl Scheelar, Danny Mac, and Christie Burke.

Produced by Star Thrower Entertainment and Apple Original Films, the movie's technical production features a background score by David Fleming, cinematography by Ruairí O'Brien, and editing by Joe Sawyer.

Reception of Eternity

The film was theatrically released on Nov 26, 2025, and received a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.9/10.