  Apple Vision Pro Finally Gets an Official YouTube App With Up to 8K Video Playback

YouTube for VisionOS app supports content in 3D, VR180, and 360-degree formats.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched an upgraded M5-powered version of Apple Vision Pro in October 2025

Highlights
  • YouTube app finally landed on the Apple Vision Pro
  • YouTube for VisionOS app is 180MB in size
  • M5-powered version of Apple Vision Pro was launched in October last year
Apple Vision Pro, Apple's first mixed-reality headset, was introduced back in 2023 with both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities. Now, two years after the debut of the mixed reality headset, Google has officially launched a dedicated YouTube app for Apple's visionOS platform. This update allows users watch their favourite content on a theatre-like virtual screen. Until now, Apple Vision Pro users have had to use the Web version of YouTube through Safari or third-party apps. The latest app supports up to 8K video playback.

YouTube's Native VisionOS App Is Here

YouTube has officially launched a native app for the Apple Vision Pro. This update lets users access the YouTube video library within VisionOS. The new app supports standard YouTube videos, Shorts, and has a spatial tab to access the 3D, 360-degree, and VR180 content. Apple Vision Pro users can also see their subscriptions, playlists, watch history, and other account features.

The company confirmed that on the latest Vision Pro models equipped with Apple's M5 chip, the YouTube for VisionOS app enables 8K video playback. YouTube says the videos remain front and centre while the surrounding environment fades away, creating a more “lean-back” viewing experience.

The YouTube for VisionOS app is 180MB in size and supports devices running on VisionOS 26.0 and later

The Apple Vision Pro headset was initially launched at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2023. YouTube chose not to offer a dedicated app during the launch of the device, the company instead directed users to use the platform through Safari. Until now, users had either used the web version or third-party apps to access YouTube. This method had drawbacks, such as limited connectivity and a lack of offline download.

Apple launched an upgraded M5-powered version of Apple Vision Pro in October last year, with improvements over the first-generation model. It has a starting price tag of $3,499 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh). The updated version is claimed to deliver up to three hours of video playback time on a single charge. Apple is said to be working on an affordable Vision Pro model with toned-down specifications. This model could be launched later this year.

Comments

Apple Vision Pro, YouTube, YouTube For VisionOS, YouTube App
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
