The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is now live for all platform users. On the occasion of India's annual Independence Day celebration, celebrated on August 15, the e-commerce giant is hosting a platform-wide sale with discounts on a wide range of products. During the sale, users can find price cuts on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, washing machines, smart TVs, speakers, and more. If you're in the market for a new laptop under Rs. 30,000, the company is offering discounted devices from reputable brands such as HP, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

At noon on July 31, the Amazon Freedom sale went live for all users. Prime users were given a 12-hour head start as the sale began for them at midnight on Thursday. During the sale, the company is offering up to 42 percent discounts on laptops. However, that's not all. Buyers transacting with SBI bank credit cards can avail of an additional price cut of 10 percent on their total bill value. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will receive a five percent cashback (with no upper limit) on each purchase. There's also an option to opt for no-cost EMIs to help individuals manage their finances better.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on laptops under Rs. 30,000. If you have a larger budget and are looking for laptops up to Rs. 50,000, you can check our list here. Those planning to buy a Samsung smartphone can find out about the top offers here.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 30,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.