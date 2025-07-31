Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops under Rs. 30,000

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 offers lucrative deals on laptops from brands such as HP, Acer, Asus, and more.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 17:34 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: During the sale, buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMIs

Highlights
  • The Amazon Freedom sale started at 12pm on July 31
  • SBI credit card users can get a 10 percent instant discount
  • Ryzen 3-powered HP 15 is priced at Rs. 29,490 during the sale
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is now live for all platform users. On the occasion of India's annual Independence Day celebration, celebrated on August 15, the e-commerce giant is hosting a platform-wide sale with discounts on a wide range of products. During the sale, users can find price cuts on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, washing machines, smart TVs, speakers, and more. If you're in the market for a new laptop under Rs. 30,000, the company is offering discounted devices from reputable brands such as HP, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

At noon on July 31, the Amazon Freedom sale went live for all users. Prime users were given a 12-hour head start as the sale began for them at midnight on Thursday. During the sale, the company is offering up to 42 percent discounts on laptops. However, that's not all. Buyers transacting with SBI bank credit cards can avail of an additional price cut of 10 percent on their total bill value. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will receive a five percent cashback (with no upper limit) on each purchase. There's also an option to opt for no-cost EMIs to help individuals manage their finances better.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on laptops under Rs. 30,000. If you have a larger budget and are looking for laptops up to Rs. 50,000, you can check our list here. Those planning to buy a Samsung smartphone can find out about the top offers here.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 30,000

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
HP 15 (Ryzen 3 7320U) Rs. 45,995 Rs. 29,490 Buy Here
Acer Aspire Lite (Ryzen 3 7330U) Rs. 47,990 Rs. 27,990 Buy Here
Asus Chromebook CX1405 Rs. 27,990 Rs. 20,990 Buy Here
Lenovo Chromebook Rs. 36,502 Rs. 13,990 Buy Here
JioBook 11 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 12,990 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook 15 Rs. 42,990 Rs. 27,990 Buy Here
Ultimus Apex Rs. 39,990 Rs. 17,490 Buy Here
Acer Aspire Lite (Intel Core i3) Rs. 50,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops under Rs. 30,000
