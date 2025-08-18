YouTube Music has been spotted testing a new feature called Your Daily Discover, which seems to be designed to make it easier to discover music based on your personal listening habits. While the platform already suggests tracks like covers and audiobooks automatically, this new feed offers a more focused way to explore new music. The Your Daily Discover section reportedly appears on the app's homepage and provides daily recommendations tailored to your preferences, and they will be accompanied by a brief note explaining the reason behind the suggestion.

YouTube Music Appears to Be Testing a New Daily Discover Feature

A new Your Daily Discover tool appears to be in testing on YouTube Music as a way to offer better personalised recommendations. Spotted by Reddit user u/One_Flow_8127, the feature is placed above the “Trending songs for you” section on YouTube Music's iOS app homepage. It appears after scrolling down the main feed, according to screenshots shared by the user.

In the images above, we can see that the recommendations appear in a horizontal carousel format, letting users scroll through individual soundtracks rather than full playlists. Each track includes a note explaining why it was recommended. There's also a “Play All” button that compiles the suggested songs into a single fresh playlist for quick listening.

The Daily Discover feature was first seen around a month ago by another Reddit user, BarisberatWNR, on YouTube Music for Android, although the recommendations appeared in a different spot on the homepage at that time. This indicates that YouTube might be experimenting with various placements to determine which layout garners the most engagement.

However, the Daily Discover feature seems to be getting a limited rollout, as many users in the original Reddit thread reported not having access to it yet. The new tool is likely to help users discover new artists and music that closely match their tastes. YouTube's major rival Spotify already offers a Discover Picks For You carousel on its homepage.