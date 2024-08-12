Realme P2 Pro is rumoured to launch in India as the successor to Realme P1 Pro, which debuted in April. Several details about the smartphone, including its storage, RAM and colourways have surfaced online, hinting at its impending launch in the country. The handset is speculated to come in three storage and two RAM options. Notably, the Chinese smartphone maker also launched the Realme C63 5G in India today in the budget segment.

Realme P2 Pro Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles Hindi, Realme P2 Pro will come in two RAM options: 8GB and 12GB. It is also said to be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations. The report suggests that the Realme P2 Pro may sport the model number RMX 3987 in India.

The colourways of the purported smartphone have also been leaked. Realme may launch the P2 Pro handset in two colourways: Chameleon Green and Eagle Grey. The ‘P' series is a new lineup of smartphones introduced by Realme in 2024, starting with India. Only two models have been launched so far, the Realme P1 and P1 Pro.

While little is known in terms of specifications, Realme P2 Pro may build upon the features provided by the Realme P1 Pro.

Realme P1 Pro Specifications

Realme P1 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. It has a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate. It also comes with an IP65 rating for durability and Rainwater Touch feature support.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. Backing the smartphone is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

