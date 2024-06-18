YouTube may be getting ready to introduce a new and experimental feature that lets users add ‘notes' below videos, according to the company. This feature is speculated to work along the same lines as the Community Notes feature on X (formerly Twitter). With this feature, YouTube aims to add more context to the existing content on its platform, such as letting the user know if something is a parody or an old video taken out of context – a measure to combat misinformation.

Notes on YouTube

In a blog post, the video-streaming platform announced that with the inclusion of notes, it aims to provide easy-to-understand context on videos. “For example, this could include notes that clarify when a song is meant to be a parody, point out when a new version of a product being reviewed is available, or let viewers know when older footage is mistakenly portrayed as a current event”, it said.

Photo Credit: YouTube

The feature is being introduced as an experimental pilot project in English in the US. Eligible contributors will receive an invite over email or a notification via the Creator Studio, to test it before it is widely rolled out.

It is said to work along the same lines as the Community Notes feature on X. According to YouTube, users will find a new Add note option below the video. Next, they can use the textbox to provide more context and then hit Send. The note published will not display the creator's name and will be anonymous, the company added.

How It Works

After submission, the note will be reviewed by other third-party evaluators, a move that will help train YouTube's systems, the company said. Three options will be provided: helpful, somewhat helpful and unhelpful. A bridging-based algorithm will then be used to determine which notes to publish. If the note is rated as helpful by several people, it will be displayed below a video. Once the project moves out of the pilot phase, contributors themselves will also be able to rate notes, as per YouTube.

To make sure the note is considered helpful, users can add citations, use high-quality sources and directly address the claims made. Furthermore, using neutral and easy-to-understand language may help.

