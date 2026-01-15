The YouTube app already offers many tools to help parents set boundaries on their children's devices. Most recently, the Google-owned platform announced new features designed specifically to give parents more control over the viewing patterns of their teen children. YouTube's new feature allows parents to limit how much time teens spend scrolling through Shorts. Additionally, YouTube is rolling out new principles and a creator guide aimed at encouraging age-appropriate content. The company has also added an updated sign-up experience that makes it easier for parents to create new accounts for kids.

YouTube Launches New Parental Controls

In a blog post on Wednesday, YouTube shared new updates that will help parents tailor the viewing experience for teen viewers. The platform now lets parents set a limit for the amount of time spent scrolling YouTube Shorts. YouTube assures that Parents will be able to set the Shorts feed limit to zero soon. With this update, parents can disable Shorts entirely for a day or allow up to 60 minutes during a long car ride for entertainment.

Parents can also choose the Shorts feed limit as 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, 1 hour or 2 hours. Additionally, parents of supervised YouTube accounts can set custom Bedtime and Take a Break reminders.

Photo Credit: YouTube

Further, YouTube states that it is bringing new principles and a creator guide to display "fun, age-appropriate, higher-quality, and more enriching" content to teens. Under this initiative, YouTube will suggest videos from Khan Academy, CrashCourse, and TED-Ed to teens.

YouTube claims that the new principles were developed in partnership with the Youth Advisory Committee and the Centre for Scholars and Storytellers at UCLA and supported by global experts from the American Psychological Association, Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital, and other global organisations.

Finally, YouTube will offer an updated sign-up experience in the coming weeks. Under this method, the platform will place teens into protected under-18 accounts and let parents create a new kid account and easily switch between accounts in the mobile app with a few taps.