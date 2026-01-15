Technology News
Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch Teased; Could Pack a 10,000mAh Battery: Availability, Expected Specifications

Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 11:45 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 Power 5G will be the latest addition to the company's P series.

  • Realme P4 Power 5G is teased to weigh about 218g
  • Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to support bypass charging
  • The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date
Realme P4 Power 5G is now confirmed to be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in India soon, the tech firm announced on Thursday. This comes shortly after a dedicated microsite for an unspecified Realme P series smartphone was made live by the company on an e-commerce platform. However, the microsite did not mention the name of the phone. Now, a company executive has revealed that the microsite belongs to the upcoming Realme P4 Power 5G. A few specifications and features of the smartphone have also been teased. The handset will reportedly be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery.

Realme P4 Power 5G to Arrive in India Soon

In a post on X, Francis Wong, Realme Global's Head of Product Marketing, has announced that the dedicated microsite for a Realme P series phone, which went live on Flipkart on Wednesday, belongs to the Realme P4 Power 5G, confirming its imminent launch and availability via the e-commerce platform in the country. Additionally, the company executive has teased a few specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is claimed to provide up to 1.5 days of battery life on a single charge. It is teased to weigh about 218g. The executive claims that the smartphone will be capable of offering “stable FPS” while maintaining temperatures even at 10 percent battery. It will also launch with support for bypass charging. The Realme P4 Power 5G will feature 27W reverse charging support, too. More details about the phone, including its chipset, battery capacity, design, colourways, pricing, and exact launch date, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Recently, a report highlighted that a Realme P series phone, with the model number RMX5107, has received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The phone is expected to launch in India as the Realme P4 Power 5G. It is tipped to pack a 10,000mAh battery. The handset could carry a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and another 2-megapixel camera.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is set to be the latest addition to the company's P series. To recap, the Realme P4 5G was launched in India in August 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 18,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, with 80W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging support.

It boasts a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The Realme P4 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It features a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
