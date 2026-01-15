Apple may be preparing to expand its MacBook Pro lineup with more powerful models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and a possible launch date has now emerged. A new report suggests Apple could unveil new high-end MacBook Pro models as early as January 28, potentially alongside its new Creator Suite subscription. While Apple has not confirmed any such plans, the timing has sparked interest, as it could signal the long-awaited refresh of the more powerful MacBook Pro variants.

MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max Variants Could Debut Soon

According to a report by Macworld, the new high-end MacBook Pro models could debut on January 28, alongside the launch of Apple's newly announced Creator Suite subscription.

This timeline is not confirmed and is purely speculative. However, the report suggests the date makes strategic sense. The Creator Suite bundles professional tools such as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, targeting the same creative and professional audience as the MacBook Pro. Apple has often introduced pro-grade software and hardware together, making a combined announcement a plausible option.

Another factor supporting the speculation is timing. January 28 falls on a Wednesday, a day Apple has frequently used for hardware announcements in the past. Macworld notes that this alignment could indicate a broader product release window rather than a standalone software launch.

Apple began its M5 MacBook Pro rollout in October 2025 with a single 14-inch model focused on improved AI performance, faster graphics, and a more capable Neural Engine, but it did not update the 16-inch MacBook Pro or introduce M5 Pro and M5 Max variants at the time.

The launch, if it takes place, is expected to address this gap with a refreshed lineup that could include a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M5 chip for the first time, along with 14-inch and 16-inch models powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips that should deliver higher CPU and GPU performance than the standard M5 without major architectural changes.

In India, the existing 14-inch MacBook Pro 2025 with the M5 chip starts at Rs. 1,69,900 and runs macOS Tahoe out of the box.

For now, the January 28 timeline for the M5 Pro and M5 Max variants of the MacBook Pro remains an informed guess based on Apple's recent software announcement and past launch patterns.