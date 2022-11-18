Zomato Co-Founder Mohit Gupta Exits Company

Indian food aggregator Zomato said on Friday its co-founder, Mohit Gupta, had resigned. The news comes days after the online food delivery platform reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs. 250.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022. Meanwhile, the company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs. 434.9 crore in the year-ago period. However, the reason behind Mohit Gupta's resignation is not clear yet.

Gupta is credited with building Zomato's food delivery operations from scratch and was the segment's chief executive before being elevated to co-founder in May 2020.

Gupta said in a letter to the company that he was stepping down to pursue "unknown adventures".

His resignation follows that of the company's deputy chief financial officer, Nitin Savara, who stepped down in August.

Zomato last week reported a narrow second-quarter loss, as volumes and value of its online orders rose.

