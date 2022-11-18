Technology News
Logitech's Logi Dock With Speaker, Light Notifications Launched in India: Details

Logitech's Logi Dock has ports to connect five USB peripherals and two monitors.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 18 November 2022 19:31 IST
Photo Credit: Logitech

The Logi Dock from Logitech is aimed at decluttering workspaces

Highlights
  • Logi Dock has been priced at Rs. 55,000
  • The docking station comes in Graphite and White colour options
  • Logi Dock is aimed at decluttering workspaces

Logi Dock, the latest docking station from Logitech, has been launched in India. The docking station from Logitech features a speakerphone as well as one-touch meeting controls. It has ports to connect five USB peripherals and two monitors. The Logi Dock can be synced with the Logi Tune app to customise user experience. The docking station will give users light cues as notifications when a meeting is about to start if it is integrated with Logi Tune's calendar. The Logi Dock is available in two colour options.

Logi Dock price in India

The new docking station from Logitech, Logi Dock, has been launched in India. The Logi Dock has been priced at Rs. 55,000. The docking station comes in Graphite and White colour options.

Logi Dock specifications

The Logi Dock from Logitech is aimed at decluttering workspaces as it is expected to provide a single connection point for multiple desktop devices. As mentioned earlier, it will feature ports to connect up to five USB peripherals as well as two monitors.

The docking hub features a speakerphone which can also be used to play music and also comes with one-touch meeting controls. The company claims that the Logi Dock comes with “enterprise-grade audio”. Noise-cancelling microphones can used be synced with the dock. The docking station houses buttons to end, join, or mute calls, turn camera on/off, etc.

To recall, the docking station can be integrated with the Logi Tune app. This will enable users to customise their experiences. Additionally, when synced with the Logi Tune's calendar app, the station will display light notifications to alert users when a meeting is about to start.

Logi Dock has also been certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Voice, and Zoom in order to ensure smooth performance with the video conferencing platforms.

The docking station is compatible with Windows 10 or above and MacOS 11 or above.

Comments

