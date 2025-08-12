Zomato users can renew their Gold membership for as little as Re. 1 in India, as part of a recently introduced promotion. While there has been no official announcement about this offer, several customers have spotted it on the Zomato app. The company often runs limited-time discounts on renewals, allowing customers to purchase three months of Zomato Gold by paying Rs. 99 or Rs. 30 while placing an order. These offers typically appear directly on the app. The three-month Zomato Gold membership was first introduced at Rs. 149 in 2023.

Zomato Gold Price Drops to All-Time Low

Some Zomato users in India can now renew their Gold membership for Re. 1. Gadgets 360 staff members have also spotted the offer on the app, which you can see in the screenshot below. Although the platform has not announced this promotion via other channels, other users have also spotted it within the app.

Customers with a Zomato Gold membership get access to benefits like free deliveries on orders over Rs. 199 from restaurants within 7km. They can also avail of up to 30 percent additional discount on top of existing deals at more than 20,000 partner restaurants across India.

The Zomato Gold membership was launched in 2023 at Rs. 149 for three months. This ultra-low renewal price appears to be part of Zomato's occasional limited-time in-app offers, which often roll out quietly without prior notice.

In February, Indian food and grocery delivery platform Zomato announced it would rebrand itself as "Eternal" and revealed a new logo, more than two years after first adopting the name internally. Eternal will include four main businesses, including Zomato for food delivery, Blinkit for quick commerce, District for live events, and Hyperpure for kitchen supplies.

Meanwhile, Indian consumer product distributors have filed an antitrust complaint against Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto's quick-delivery services, alleging unfair deep discounting. The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation has asked the Competition Commission of India to investigate Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto's discounting and other business practices.