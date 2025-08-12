Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers

Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers

Zomato Gold membership was introduced by the platform in 2023, at Rs. 149 for a three-month subscription.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 18:05 IST
Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Zomato Gold users get free delivery on orders over Rs. 199 from restaurants within 7km

Highlights
  • Zomato Gold offers up to 30 percent additional discount
  • The offer has been spotted within the Zomato app by several users
  • It appears to be a limited-time offer
Advertisement

Zomato users can renew their Gold membership for as little as Re. 1 in India, as part of a recently introduced promotion. While there has been no official announcement about this offer, several customers have spotted it on the Zomato app. The company often runs limited-time discounts on renewals, allowing customers to purchase three months of Zomato Gold by paying Rs. 99 or Rs. 30 while placing an order. These offers typically appear directly on the app. The three-month Zomato Gold membership was first introduced at Rs. 149 in 2023. 

Zomato Gold Price Drops to All-Time Low

Some Zomato users in India can now renew their Gold membership for Re. 1. Gadgets 360 staff members have also spotted the offer on the app, which you can see in the screenshot below. Although the platform has not announced this promotion via other channels, other users have also spotted it within the app.zomato gold renewal inline 1 zomato gold

 

Customers with a Zomato Gold membership get access to benefits like free deliveries on orders over Rs. 199 from restaurants within 7km. They can also avail of up to 30 percent additional discount on top of existing deals at more than 20,000 partner restaurants across India.

The Zomato Gold membership was launched in 2023 at Rs. 149 for three months. This ultra-low renewal price appears to be part of Zomato's occasional limited-time in-app offers, which often roll out quietly without prior notice.

In February, Indian food and grocery delivery platform Zomato announced it would rebrand itself as "Eternal" and revealed a new logo, more than two years after first adopting the name internally. Eternal will include four main businesses, including Zomato for food delivery, Blinkit for quick commerce, District for live events, and Hyperpure for kitchen supplies.

Meanwhile, Indian consumer product distributors have filed an antitrust complaint against Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto's quick-delivery services, alleging unfair deep discounting. The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation has asked the Competition Commission of India to investigate Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto's discounting and other business practices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Zomato Gold, Zomato Gold Renewal, Zomato, Eternal
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme P4 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
JBL Tour Pro 3 Review: The Sony WF-1000XM5 Killer?

Related Stories

Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  6. Zomato Now Lets You Renew Your Gold Membership for One Rupee
  7. Microsoft Is Retiring Its Lens App and Suggests Copilot as Replacement
  8. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
  9. Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 6 for iPhone With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Partners Bhagwati Products to Assemble OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite in India
  2. iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers
  4. Realme P4 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  5. Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Earphones Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life
  6. Apple MacBook Model With A-Series Chip, Affordable Price Tag to Launch in Early 2026: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades
  8. Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio-Driven Video Generation AI Model
  10. Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »