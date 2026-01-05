If you are serious about gaming, you already know that audio quality can directly affect how well you play and how much you enjoy your sessions. From picking up subtle enemy movements to staying fully immersed during long story-driven titles, a good pair of headphones can make a noticeable difference. In the under Rs. 10,000 segment, gaming headphones offer better comfort, wider soundstage, and more reliable microphones compared to budget options.

This price range is ideal for gamers who want an upgrade without spending flagship-level money. Full-sized headphones in this bracket are designed for longer play sessions, with improved padding and better build quality, for both competitive and casual gaming.

We have already covered the top 5 gaming TWS under Rs. 2,000 in India and the best IEMs under Rs. 5,000, where portability and value took centre stage. Now, it is time to move up a notch and look at dedicated gaming headphones that focus on immersion and comfort. In this list, we will take a closer look at options like the HyperX Cloud III, Razer Barracuda X, Audio-Technica ATH-M20x, JBL Quantum 100M2, and HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core.

If you are planning to upgrade your gaming audio setup or buy your first serious headset, this guide should help you narrow down your choices. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more buying guides, comparisons, and practical gaming insights.

Best Gaming Headphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

HyperX Cloud III

If comfort matters to you during long gaming sessions, the HyperX Cloud III focuses heavily on wearability. The headset uses memory foam in both the headband and ear cushions, wrapped in leatherette, which helps reduce pressure during extended use. It features an aluminium frame designed to handle regular travel and daily wear. The headset weighs 308g, or 320g with the microphone attached, and supports wired connections through a 3.5mm jack or USB, making it compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and mobile devices.

On the audio side, the Cloud III uses angled 53mm drivers with a frequency response range of 10Hz to 21kHz. It supports DTS Headphone:X spatial audio for virtual surround sound and improved positional awareness in games. The noise-cancelling microphone uses an electret condenser element and includes an LED mute indicator. It delivers a unidirectional pickup pattern for clearer voice communication. The headset supports multiple sampling rates up to 96kHz and offers low distortion, making it suitable for gaming, calls, and general multimedia use.

Key Specifications

Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, mobile

Connectivity: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA), wired USB 2.0

Audio format: Stereo

Drivers frequency response: 10Hz to 21kHz

Microphone: Electret condenser, uni-directional, noise-cancelling

Sampling rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 96kHz

Bit depth: 16-bit, 24-bit

Headphone sensitivity: 100dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

Microphone sensitivity: -42dBV at 1kHz

Total harmonic distortion: Below 2 percent

Impedance: 64 ohms

Build: Aluminium frame, memory foam ear cushions with leatherette

Dimensions: 155 x 86.7 x 190 mm

Weight: 308g, 320g with microphone

HyperX Cloud III Price in India

Offered in Black and Red colour variants, the HyperX Cloud III over-ear wired gaming headphones are currently available for purchase at Rs. 7,499 in India.

Razer Barracuda X

If you are looking for a gaming headset that can easily switch between devices, the Razer Barracuda X is built with flexibility in mind. It works with PCs, PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and smartphones, and supports 2.4GHz wireless through USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, and a standard 3.5mm connection. Weighing about 250g, the headset uses FlowKnit memory foam ear cushions and swivel earcups to keep it comfortable during long gaming sessions.

The Barracuda X is equipped with 40mm drivers that cover a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range and run at 32 ohms impedance. On Windows 10 systems, it supports 7.1 virtual surround sound. The detachable cardioid microphone focuses on voice capture while limiting background noise. Razer claims the battery can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, and the headset lets you switch between wireless and Bluetooth modes quickly when moving between gaming and mobile use.

Key Specifications

Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch 1, Nintendo Switch 2, Android, iOS

Connectivity: USB Type-C wireless 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm analog

Drivers: 40mm Razer TriForce

Frequency response: 20Hz to 20kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms at 1kHz

Sensitivity: 96dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

Earcups: Oval FlowKnit with ultra-soft memory foam

Noise cancellation: Passive

Microphone: Detachable HyperClear cardioid, unidirectional

Microphone frequency response: 100Hz to 10kHz

Microphone sensitivity: -42 ± 3 dB

Surround sound: 7.1 virtual surround on Windows 10 64-bit

Battery life: Up to 50 hours

Weight: Approximately 250g

Razer Barracuda X Price in India

Currently, you can get the Razer Barracuda X gaming headphones for Rs. 7,999. The headset is available in a single black finish.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20x is a closed-back, wired headphone that focuses on sound accuracy and comfort. It uses 40mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 15Hz to 20,000Hz and an impedance of 47 ohms. The headphones rely on neodymium magnets and a copper-clad aluminium voice coil. They come with a 3.0m straight cable that exits the left earcup and include a 6.3mm snap-on adapter for use with audio interfaces and mixers.

Weighing 190g without the cable, the ATH-M20x uses an over-ear design that helps with passive noise isolation during long listening sessions. The lightweight build makes it suitable for extended use without adding strain. The headphones work with computers, gaming consoles, audio equipment, and smartphones that support a 3.5mm jack. While they do not include gaming-specific features, the focus on balanced sound and wired reliability makes them a practical option for gaming, content consumption, and everyday listening.

Key Specifications

Type: Closed-back dynamic

Drivers: 40mm

Frequency response: 15Hz to 20,000Hz

Impedance: 47 ohms

Sensitivity: 96 dB

Maximum input power: 700 mW at 1kHz

Magnet: Neodymium

Voice coil: Copper-clad aluminium wire

Cable: 3.0m straight cable with left-side exit

Accessories: 6.3mm snap-on adapter

Weight: 190g without cable and connector

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Price in India

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x over-ear gaming headphones are priced in India at Rs. 4,499 at the time of writing. You can get them in black or white colourways.

JBL Quantum 100M2

The JBL Quantum 100M2 is a straightforward wired gaming headset aimed at players who want something simple and reliable. It comes with 40mm dynamic drivers that cover a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range and runs at 32 ohms impedance. The headset weighs 220g and uses a 1.2m cable for connection. A detachable boom microphone handles voice chat and supports a directional pickup pattern with a built-in mute option.

For longer gaming sessions, the Quantum 100M2 uses fabric-wrapped memory foam ear cushions and a flexible headband that sit comfortably without adding much pressure. You can use it with PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices, and it supports Windows Sonic spatial sound on supported Windows and Xbox systems. The ear cushions are replaceable, which helps with maintenance over time. The headset is available in black and white colour options.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 40mm dynamic

Frequency response: 20Hz to 20kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms

Sensitivity: 96 dB SPL at 1kHz

Maximum input power: 20 mW

Microphone: Detachable boom, directional

Microphone frequency response: 100Hz to 10kHz

Microphone sensitivity: -42 dBV at 1kHz

Cable length: 1.2m

Weight: 220g

JBL Quantum 100M2 Price in India

The JBL Quantum 100M2 can be bought in India at Rs. 2,969.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core is a wired headset aimed at gamers who want a straightforward setup without extra complexity. It connects using a 3.5mm cable with a PC splitter and supports DTS Headphone:X virtual surround sound on compatible systems. The headset covers a wide 10Hz to 25kHz frequency range, runs at 32.5 ohms impedance, and weighs 275g. Soft foam and fabric ear cushions sit on a lightweight plastic frame to keep things comfortable during longer sessions.

For voice chat, the headset uses an electret condenser microphone with noise cancellation and a bidirectional pickup pattern. You can mute the mic by flipping it upward, which helps during quick breaks or co-op play. Volume controls are built into the headset, so adjustments stay within easy reach. The wired connection ensures consistent audio performance across supported devices without relying on batteries or wireless pairing.

Key Specifications

Compatibility: PC

Connectivity: Wired headset cable 2.0mm, PC splitter cable 3.5mm

Drivers frequency response: 10Hz to 25kHz

Impedance: 32.5 ohms

Headphone sensitivity: 95 dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

Microphone: Electret condenser, bidirectional, noise-cancelling

Microphone sensitivity: -40.5 dBV at 1kHz

Virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X

Total harmonic distortion: Up to 2 percent

Ear cushions: Soft foam and fabric

Frame: Plastic

Dimensions: 179 x 95 x 195 mm

Weight: 275g

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Price in India

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core is currently priced in India at Rs. 2,399 and is sold in black and white colour options.