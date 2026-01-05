Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio Features
  • Best Gaming Headphones Under Rs 10,000 in India: HyperX Cloud III, Razer Barracuda X, and More

Best Gaming Headphones Under Rs 10,000 in India: HyperX Cloud III, Razer Barracuda X, and More

If you are planning to upgrade your gaming audio setup or buy your first serious headset, this guide should help you narrow down your choices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 19:10 IST
Best Gaming Headphones Under Rs 10,000 in India: HyperX Cloud III, Razer Barracuda X, and More

Photo Credit: HyperX

HyperX Cloud III ear cushions are wrapped in soft, premium leatherette (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HyperX Cloud III delivers comfort-focused design and spatial audio suppor
  • Razer Barracuda X offers wireless flexibility across consoles and phones
  • Audio-Technica ATH-M20x focuses on balanced wired sound and comfort
Advertisement

If you are serious about gaming, you already know that audio quality can directly affect how well you play and how much you enjoy your sessions. From picking up subtle enemy movements to staying fully immersed during long story-driven titles, a good pair of headphones can make a noticeable difference. In the under Rs. 10,000 segment, gaming headphones offer better comfort, wider soundstage, and more reliable microphones compared to budget options.

This price range is ideal for gamers who want an upgrade without spending flagship-level money. Full-sized headphones in this bracket are designed for longer play sessions, with improved padding and better build quality, for both competitive and casual gaming.

We have already covered the top 5 gaming TWS under Rs. 2,000 in India and the best IEMs under Rs. 5,000, where portability and value took centre stage. Now, it is time to move up a notch and look at dedicated gaming headphones that focus on immersion and comfort. In this list, we will take a closer look at options like the HyperX Cloud III, Razer Barracuda X, Audio-Technica ATH-M20x, JBL Quantum 100M2, and HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core.

If you are planning to upgrade your gaming audio setup or buy your first serious headset, this guide should help you narrow down your choices. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more buying guides, comparisons, and practical gaming insights.

Best Gaming Headphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

HyperX Cloud III

If comfort matters to you during long gaming sessions, the HyperX Cloud III focuses heavily on wearability. The headset uses memory foam in both the headband and ear cushions, wrapped in leatherette, which helps reduce pressure during extended use. It features an aluminium frame designed to handle regular travel and daily wear. The headset weighs 308g, or 320g with the microphone attached, and supports wired connections through a 3.5mm jack or USB, making it compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and mobile devices.

On the audio side, the Cloud III uses angled 53mm drivers with a frequency response range of 10Hz to 21kHz. It supports DTS Headphone:X spatial audio for virtual surround sound and improved positional awareness in games. The noise-cancelling microphone uses an electret condenser element and includes an LED mute indicator. It delivers a unidirectional pickup pattern for clearer voice communication. The headset supports multiple sampling rates up to 96kHz and offers low distortion, making it suitable for gaming, calls, and general multimedia use.

Key Specifications

  • Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, mobile
  • Connectivity: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA), wired USB 2.0
  • Audio format: Stereo
  • Drivers frequency response: 10Hz to 21kHz
  • Microphone: Electret condenser, uni-directional, noise-cancelling
  • Sampling rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 96kHz
  • Bit depth: 16-bit, 24-bit
  • Headphone sensitivity: 100dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
  • Microphone sensitivity: -42dBV at 1kHz
  • Total harmonic distortion: Below 2 percent
  • Impedance: 64 ohms
  • Build: Aluminium frame, memory foam ear cushions with leatherette
  • Dimensions: 155 x 86.7 x 190 mm
  • Weight: 308g, 320g with microphone

HyperX Cloud III Price in India

Offered in Black and Red colour variants, the HyperX Cloud III over-ear wired gaming headphones are currently available for purchase at Rs. 7,499 in India.

Razer Barracuda X

If you are looking for a gaming headset that can easily switch between devices, the Razer Barracuda X is built with flexibility in mind. It works with PCs, PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and smartphones, and supports 2.4GHz wireless through USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, and a standard 3.5mm connection. Weighing about 250g, the headset uses FlowKnit memory foam ear cushions and swivel earcups to keep it comfortable during long gaming sessions.

The Barracuda X is equipped with 40mm drivers that cover a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range and run at 32 ohms impedance. On Windows 10 systems, it supports 7.1 virtual surround sound. The detachable cardioid microphone focuses on voice capture while limiting background noise. Razer claims the battery can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, and the headset lets you switch between wireless and Bluetooth modes quickly when moving between gaming and mobile use.

Key Specifications

Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch 1, Nintendo Switch 2, Android, iOS
Connectivity: USB Type-C wireless 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm analog
Drivers: 40mm Razer TriForce
Frequency response: 20Hz to 20kHz
Impedance: 32 ohms at 1kHz
Sensitivity: 96dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
Earcups: Oval FlowKnit with ultra-soft memory foam
Noise cancellation: Passive
Microphone: Detachable HyperClear cardioid, unidirectional
Microphone frequency response: 100Hz to 10kHz
Microphone sensitivity: -42 ± 3 dB
Surround sound: 7.1 virtual surround on Windows 10 64-bit
Battery life: Up to 50 hours
Weight: Approximately 250g

Razer Barracuda X Price in India

Currently, you can get the Razer Barracuda X gaming headphones for Rs. 7,999. The headset is available in a single black finish.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20x is a closed-back, wired headphone that focuses on sound accuracy and comfort. It uses 40mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 15Hz to 20,000Hz and an impedance of 47 ohms. The headphones rely on neodymium magnets and a copper-clad aluminium voice coil. They come with a 3.0m straight cable that exits the left earcup and include a 6.3mm snap-on adapter for use with audio interfaces and mixers.

Weighing 190g without the cable, the ATH-M20x uses an over-ear design that helps with passive noise isolation during long listening sessions. The lightweight build makes it suitable for extended use without adding strain. The headphones work with computers, gaming consoles, audio equipment, and smartphones that support a 3.5mm jack. While they do not include gaming-specific features, the focus on balanced sound and wired reliability makes them a practical option for gaming, content consumption, and everyday listening.

Key Specifications

  • Type: Closed-back dynamic
  • Drivers: 40mm
  • Frequency response: 15Hz to 20,000Hz
  • Impedance: 47 ohms
  • Sensitivity: 96 dB
  • Maximum input power: 700 mW at 1kHz
  • Magnet: Neodymium
  • Voice coil: Copper-clad aluminium wire
  • Cable: 3.0m straight cable with left-side exit
  • Accessories: 6.3mm snap-on adapter
  • Weight: 190g without cable and connector

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Price in India

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x over-ear gaming headphones are priced in India at Rs. 4,499 at the time of writing. You can get them in black or white colourways.

JBL Quantum 100M2

The JBL Quantum 100M2 is a straightforward wired gaming headset aimed at players who want something simple and reliable. It comes with 40mm dynamic drivers that cover a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range and runs at 32 ohms impedance. The headset weighs 220g and uses a 1.2m cable for connection. A detachable boom microphone handles voice chat and supports a directional pickup pattern with a built-in mute option.

For longer gaming sessions, the Quantum 100M2 uses fabric-wrapped memory foam ear cushions and a flexible headband that sit comfortably without adding much pressure. You can use it with PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices, and it supports Windows Sonic spatial sound on supported Windows and Xbox systems. The ear cushions are replaceable, which helps with maintenance over time. The headset is available in black and white colour options.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 40mm dynamic
  • Frequency response: 20Hz to 20kHz
  • Impedance: 32 ohms
  • Sensitivity: 96 dB SPL at 1kHz
  • Maximum input power: 20 mW
  • Microphone: Detachable boom, directional
  • Microphone frequency response: 100Hz to 10kHz
  • Microphone sensitivity: -42 dBV at 1kHz
  • Cable length: 1.2m
  • Weight: 220g

JBL Quantum 100M2 Price in India

The JBL Quantum 100M2 can be bought in India at Rs. 2,969.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core is a wired headset aimed at gamers who want a straightforward setup without extra complexity. It connects using a 3.5mm cable with a PC splitter and supports DTS Headphone:X virtual surround sound on compatible systems. The headset covers a wide 10Hz to 25kHz frequency range, runs at 32.5 ohms impedance, and weighs 275g. Soft foam and fabric ear cushions sit on a lightweight plastic frame to keep things comfortable during longer sessions.

For voice chat, the headset uses an electret condenser microphone with noise cancellation and a bidirectional pickup pattern. You can mute the mic by flipping it upward, which helps during quick breaks or co-op play. Volume controls are built into the headset, so adjustments stay within easy reach. The wired connection ensures consistent audio performance across supported devices without relying on batteries or wireless pairing.

Key Specifications

  • Compatibility: PC
  • Connectivity: Wired headset cable 2.0mm, PC splitter cable 3.5mm
  • Drivers frequency response: 10Hz to 25kHz
  • Impedance: 32.5 ohms
  • Headphone sensitivity: 95 dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
  • Microphone: Electret condenser, bidirectional, noise-cancelling
  • Microphone sensitivity: -40.5 dBV at 1kHz
  • Virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X
  • Total harmonic distortion: Up to 2 percent
  • Ear cushions: Soft foam and fabric
  • Frame: Plastic
  • Dimensions: 179 x 95 x 195 mm
  • Weight: 275g

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Price in India

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core is currently priced in India at Rs. 2,399 and is sold in black and white colour options.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: HyperX Cloud III, Razer Barracuda X, Audio-Technica ATH-M20x, JBL Quantum 100M2, HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core, Best Gaming Headphones in India, Best Gaming Headphones Under Rs 10000, Gaming Headphones
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Best Gaming Headphones Under Rs 10,000 in India: HyperX Cloud III, Razer Barracuda X, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Launched With These Colour Options
  3. CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro to Launch in India in These Colourways
  4. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. iQOO 15 Ultra Set for China Launch Before Spring Festival in February
  6. MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Chip Will Launch on This Date
  7. Samsung Has Reportedly Revised the Prices of These Galaxy Smartphones
  8. Samsung to Double AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units in 2026
  9. How to Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES 2026 Keynote Session on AI
  10. OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung to Double Galaxy AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units This Year
  2. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of January 8 Launch in India
  3. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26+ India Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Lands on BIS Database
  5. CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Teased
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Chip Launch Date Announced; May Feature Mali-G720 GPU
  7. Constable Kanakam Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Mystery Thriller Series
  8. Salute Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Chikoo Ya Bunty: Raja Beta Kaun Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. CES 2026: When, Where to Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Keynote on What’s Next on AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »