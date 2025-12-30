Technology News
English Edition

Top 5 Gaming TWS Under Rs 2,000 in India: Realme Buds T200 Lite, GoBoult Astra and More

Under Rs. 2,000, competition is intense, with brands focusing on low audio lag, tuned gaming sound, and gamer-style designs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 19:03 IST
Top 5 Gaming TWS Under Rs 2,000 in India: Realme Buds T200 Lite, GoBoult Astra and More

Photo Credit: GoBoult

Boult Mustang Torq was launched in India in June 2024

Highlights
  • Boat Immortal 121 targets gamers with 40ms latency and RGB lighting
  • GoBoult Astra balances gaming mode, app control, and fast charging
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3r add 3D Audio and gaming mode at a budget price
Gaming-centric true wireless earbuds have become much easier to find in India over the past year, as brands bring low-latency modes, tuned audio, and gamer-inspired designs to budget-friendly price ranges. You no longer have to pay a premium to get features such as stable Bluetooth connections, dedicated gaming modes, or battery life that can handle extended play sessions. For mobile gamers who spend long hours on titles like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, or Asphalt, the right pair of TWS earbuds can significantly improve responsiveness, immersion, and wearing comfort.

The Top 5 Gaming TWS Under Rs 2,000 in India

The competition is especially intense, if you want to buy a TWS headset for less than Rs. 2,000. Brands are focusing on reducing audio lag, tuning sound for footsteps and effects, and adding visual flair through RGB lighting or aggressive designs aimed at gamers. At the same time, everyday usability still matters. Good call quality, stable connectivity, quick charging, and comfort for extended wear are just as important as gaming performance, especially for users who want one pair of earbuds for both play and daily use.

In this list, we bring together five of the best gaming-oriented TWS earbuds available under Rs. 2,000 in India right now. The Boat Immortal 121, GoBoult Mustang Torq, GoBoult Astra, Realme Buds T200 Lite, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3r each take a slightly different approach, balancing low latency, sound quality, battery life, and brand reliability to suit different types of gamers.

Boat Immortal 121

The Boat Immortal 121 is positioned as a gaming-focused TWS earbud with an emphasis on low latency and extended playback. It features Beast Mode, which delivers a claimed 40ms low-latency performance for faster audio response during gaming. As per the company, the earbuds offer up to 40 hours of total battery life, including up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. boAt has also added RGB lighting to enhance the gaming aesthetic, along with its signature sound tuning aimed at immersive gameplay.

In terms of hardware, the Immortal 121 uses dual 10mm dynamic drivers and supports Bluetooth 5.3 with a range of up to 10 metres. It includes quad microphones with ENx technology to improve voice clarity during calls. The earbuds support ASAP Charge, where a 10-minute charge delivers up to 180 minutes of playback. Additional features include touch controls with voice assistant support, a USB Type-C charging port, and IPX4 water resistance for everyday durability.

Key Specifications

  • Dual 10mm dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with up to 10 metres range
  • Up to 40 hours of total battery life
  • Up to 10 hours of playback per charge
  • ASAP fast charging with 10 minutes for 180 minutes of use
  • 40ms low-latency BEAST Mode
  • Quad microphones with ENx technology
  • Touch controls with voice assistant support
  • USB Type-C charging
  • IPX4 water resistance

Boat Immortal 121 Price in India

Currently, the Boat Immortal 121 TWS earphones are available for purchase in India at Rs. 1,299. They are available in Assassin Red, Black, Green and White Sabre colourways.

GoBoult Mustang Torq

The GoBoult Mustang Torq is a gaming-oriented true wireless earbud developed as part of a collaboration between GoBoult and Ford Mustang. The earbuds feature a Mustang-inspired design with racing-style aesthetics and LED accents. They support ultra-low latency gaming with a claimed 45ms response time and use Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink and Pair technology for faster and more stable connections. The earbuds also offer up to 60 hours of total playback, according to the company.

For audio and calls, the Mustang Torq uses 13mm dynamic drivers tuned for strong bass and clear output. It includes a quad microphone system with Environmental Noise Cancellation to improve call clarity in noisy surroundings. Users can customise sound profiles and touch controls through the GoBoult Amp app, which offers multiple EQ modes. The earbuds support fast charging, with 10 minutes of charging delivering up to two hours of playback, and carry an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • 13mm audio drivers with Supreme Bass tuning
  • Up to 60 hours of total battery life
  • Fast charging with 10 minutes for 100 to 120 minutes of playback
  • 45ms ultra-low latency gaming mode
  • Quad microphone system with Environmental Noise Cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair instant pairing
  • Customisable EQ modes including Bass, Pop, Vocal, and Rock
  • Touch controls with app-based customisation
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • Mustang-inspired design with Mode Sync LEDs and tail-light case indicators
  • GOBOULT Amp app support for EQ and controls
  • 1-year manufacturer warranty

GoBoult Mustang Torq Price in India

In India, the GoBoult Mustang Torq TWS earphones are now being sold at Rs. 1,799. They come in Blue, Dyno Silver, Silver and Yellow finishes.

GoBoult Astra

The GoBoult Astra is a true wireless earbud said to be designed for gaming and everyday use, with a focus on connectivity, sound, and control. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 with Blink and Pair technology for quick pairing and stable performance. The earbuds use 13mm BoomX drivers tuned for strong bass and clear audio, while a dedicated 45ms low-latency Combat Mode helps keep sound in sync during gaming and streaming. Quad microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation improve voice clarity during calls and online matches.

The GoBoult Astra is said to offer up to 48 hours of total playback on a single charge cycle. The earbuds support fast charging through a USB Type-C port and include Mode Sync LED lighting for a gamer-oriented design. Users can customise EQ settings and touch controls through the GoBoult app. Additional features include IPX5 water resistance and a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Key Specifications

  • 13mm BoomX technology audio drivers
  • Up to 48 hours of total battery life
  • 45ms low-latency Combat Mode for gaming
  • Quad microphone system with Environmental Noise Cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with Blink and Pair support
  • Type-C fast charging
  • App support with six EQ modes and custom touch controls
  • Mode Sync LED lighting
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • 1-year manufacturer warranty

GoBoult Astra Price in India

Priced at Rs. 1,199, the GoBoult Astra TWS gaming-focused earphones are offered in Black Gloss, Smoky Metal and White Opal shades.

Realme Buds T200 Lite

Realme Buds T200 Lite are equipped with a 12.4mm dynamic driver that is 24 percent larger than the previous generation, enabling stronger bass output and fuller audio performance. The earbuds include a dual-microphone setup with AI-based call noise reduction designed to cut down background sounds and improve voice clarity. They support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and offer dual-device pairing, allowing users to connect to two devices simultaneously.

According to the company, the Buds T200 Lite delivers up to 48 hours of total playback with the charging case, marking a 26 percent increase over the earlier model. The earbuds also feature fast charging, where a 10-minute charge provides up to five hours of listening time. For durability, the TWS earbuds come with an IPX4 splash resistance rating, making them suitable for workouts and light rain.

Key Specifications

  • 12.4mm dynamic bass driver, 24 percent larger than previous generation
  • Dual microphones with AI-powered call noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
  • Dual-device pairing support
  • Up to 48 hours of total music playback with charging case
  • Fast charging with 10 minutes for up to 5 hours of playback
  • IPX4 splash resistance for workouts and light rain

Realme Buds T200 Lite Price in India

Realme's Buds T200 Lite TWS earphones cost Rs. 1,397 in India right now and can be bought in Aurora Purple, Storm Grey, and Volt Black colour options.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r feature 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and support multiple sound tuning options. Users can choose from preset EQ profiles or fine-tune audio using a six-band custom equaliser through Sound Master EQ. The earbuds also support OnePlus 3D Audio for a wider soundstage and use a dual-microphone setup with AI-based noise reduction to improve call clarity.

For connectivity, the Nord Buds 3r support Bluetooth 5.4 with Google Fast Pair and dual-device pairing. A built-in gaming mode reduces audio delay to as low as 47ms. Additional features include tap gestures for voice assistants, AI Translation on supported phones, Tap 2 Take camera control, and Find My Earbuds. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 54 hours of total battery life with the case, carry TÜV Rheinland battery certification, and feature IP55 dust and water resistance on the earbuds.

Key Specifications

  • 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers
  • Preset EQ modes and six-band custom EQ
  • OnePlus 3D Audio support
  • Dual mics with AI noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.4 with Google Fast Pair
  • Dual-device connectivity
  • Up to 47ms low-latency gaming mode
  • Gesture controls, voice assistant, and smart features
  • Up to 54 hours of battery life with case
  • TÜV Rheinland Battery Health certification
  • IP55 dust and water resistance on earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price in India is currently set at Rs. 1,599, with the TWS headset available in Aura Blue and Ash Black shades.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Best Gaming TWS Under Rs 2000, Best Gaming TWS in India, Best Gaming TWS, Boat Immortal 121, GoBoult Mustang Torq, GoBoult Astra, Realme Buds T200 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Hotels Shift Focus to Loyalty Programmes to Challenge AI Agents, Booking Platforms: Report
Top 5 Gaming TWS Under Rs 2,000 in India: Realme Buds T200 Lite, GoBoult Astra and More
