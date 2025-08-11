Sony WF-C710N Review: Best Noise Cancellation Deal from Sony

Sony launched the WF-C710N true wireless stereo earphones in India in July, featuring active noise cancellation (ANC). In addition to ANC, the new earbuds offer touch controls. They succeeded the WF-C700N model introduced in 2023. While the WF-C710N introduces a few upgrades over its predecessor, Sony has also retained several core features and continued its no-nonsense design philosophy of the preceding earphones. At Rs. 8,990, are the WF-C710N the best ANC earphones for you? Let's break down their strengths and shortcomings in this detailed review.

Sony WF-C710N Design and Features: Classic with a Twist

Weight - 5.2g (earphones); 38g (charging case)

Water and dust resistance - IPX4

Colours - Black, Glass Blue, Pink, White

Transparency is a desirable trait, whether in personal or business communication. Recently, it has also become a growing trend in product design, areas where we were once accustomed to opacity. Sony's WF-C710N earphones, particularly the Glass Blue variant, sport a transparent design. Unlike what the name suggests, they are not made of glass, but they are blue.

Sony WF-C710N offer a snug and comfortable fit

You can see through the case and even the earbuds, and observe the different elements inside them. The transparent design is almost reminiscent of Y2K or '90s electro-pop aesthetic. However, the novelty does wear off. The black, pink and white versions are available in the usual opaque, matte finishes.

The fundamental design language of the Sony WF-C710N remains unchanged from its predecessor, although they are bulkier than the existing variant. The pill-shaped charging case fits comfortably in a jeans pocket or the palm of your hand, but is prone to fingerprints and dust. While the case feels sturdy and the hinge offers decent resistance, the earbuds remain secure even if the case is dropped. The USB Type-C charging port and pairing button are located at the back, while an indicator light for charging status and battery level sits at the front.

The Sony WF-C710N earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. This, paired with the snug and comfortable fit, makes it a good option for a casual workout. The default (medium) sized eartips fit me the best. In the box, the company backed small and large hybrid-silicone eartip options, alongside a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable.

Instead of physical buttons on the earbuds, the Sony WF-C710N come with touch sensors on the top, which can be used for managing ANC modes, controlling volume or music playback, answering calls and more. The gestures and actions can be customised from the accompanying Sound Connect app.

The Sony Sound Connect app is simple and intuitive

Sony WF-C710N App and Specifications: Back to Basics

Driver - 5mm

Companion App - Sony Sound Connect

Gesture controls - Capacitative Touch Control

The Sony Sound Connect app is simple and intuitive, offering gesture customisation and battery level monitoring. You can choose from presets such as Bright, Excited, Mellow, Relaxed, Vocal, Treble Boost, Bass Boost, and Speech. It's ‘Find Your Equaliser' feature further personalises audio by playing music in the background and presenting two sets of EQ variations for you to compare. Select the one you prefer, and the app will save it. While it may not deliver a deeply tailored experience, it's more than adequate for casual listening.

The adaptive ANC on the Sony WF-C710N can be managed more granularly through the app. Other than toggling between ANC on, Ambient and ANC off, you can adjust the level of ambient sound you want and even select a Voice Passthrough mode, which filters in voices while suppressing all other noise. There's a Quick Attention Mode, which instantly lowers the volume for brief conversations without removing the earphones.

The Sony WF-C710N features 5mm drivers, similar to those of the preceding Sony WF-C700N (Review). They support Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity. Similar to the older model, the latest earphones do not support any advanced audio codecs like LDAC and only offer support for SBC and AAC.

The pill-shaped charging case fits comfortably in a jeans pocket

They also support Sony's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) feature, which helps improve detail in some compressed audio files. Options on the accompanying app allow you to prioritise either audio quality or connectivity. The earphones, with an in-ear detection feature, also support the 360 Reality Audio app, enabling a more immersive listening experience.

Sony WF-C710N Performance and Battery Life: Remarkable, Redeemable

ANC - Yes

Battery Life - Up to 12 hours without ANC (Buds) + Up to 21.5 hours (Case)

Fast Charging - Yes (claimed 5 minutes for up to 1 hour)

Bluetooth - v5.3 (SBC, AAC)

Alongside adaptive ANC, the Sony WF-C710N's secure fit delivers strong passive noise isolation. ANC blocks most background sounds, and with music or podcasts playing, external noise is almost completely muted. Most importantly, extended use of the ANC feature doesn't cause fatigue or put undue pressure on your ears.

When location access is enabled, the earphones can recognise frequent places, such as your workplace, gym, or home, and automatically switch to the most suitable sound modes. The adjustable Ambient Mode, with its Voice Passthrough feature, is ideal for commuting, allowing you to control how much environmental sound filters in. Quick Attention Mode is particularly useful in a café or team setting, briefly lowering the volume so you can converse without removing the earphones. The earphones deliver clear and reasonably good call quality.

The USB Type-C charging port and pairing button are located at the back

The Sony WF-C710N offer an engaging, dynamic sound profile, which is considerably more balanced and detailed than the Sony WF-C510 (Review), but not as robust as the Sony LinkBuds Fit (Review). The lows and highs are well-pronounced, as heard in songs like Leonard Cohen's Who by Fire or Boygenius' Souvenir.

However, the mids can sound slightly muddy at times, particularly at higher volumes. For instance, in Joni Mitchell's Carey, the nuances of the Appalachian dulcimer and guitar can feel muddled. Similarly, parts of Now and Then by The Beatles sound flat due to the lack of more pronounced details. However, the overall tuning of the earphones offers a pleasant, casual listening experience.

The Sony WF-C710N features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and supports Google Fast Pair, making pairing with an Android device as simple as opening the case nearby. To connect to a second device, long-press the pairing button and ensure the "Connect to 2 devices simultaneously" option is enabled in the Sound Connect app. Once paired, they offer stable dual-device connectivity, and you can switch between devices seamlessly with minimal lag.

Sony WF-C710N earphones also feature in-ear detection, pausing playback when removed and resuming automatically when placed back in your ears. The earphones' capacitive touch controls are highly responsive, but their sensitivity means they can be accidentally triggered, such as when adjusting the earbuds.

The Sony WF-C710N come with touch sensors on the top

The Sony WF-C710N offers a generous battery life, a considerable upgrade over the WF-C700N's 14 hours of total usage time, with the case. With the case, the latest earphones are rated for up to 30 hours of playback with ANC enabled. In testing, the earbuds alone lasted up to 8.5 hours on a single charge while playing AAC audio with ANC on, matching Sony's claim. Without ANC, playback extended to slightly over 11 hours, which is enough for a full workday and more.

Enabling DSEE slightly reduced battery life, but not significantly, delivering up to 7.5 hours with ANC and 10 hours without. The Sony WF-C710N earphones also support quick charging, providing up to an hour of playback from just five minutes of charging. The case, charged via USB Type-C, takes about three hours and 20 minutes to recharge from empty to full.

Sony WF-C710N: Verdict

If ANC is a must-have, the Sony WF-C710N are a solid choice at Rs. 8,990. Sony has spent years perfecting the basics of audio wearables, from fit to soundstage. When we say these earphones lack detail, it's only in comparison to Sony's more premium or midrange models, which belong to entirely different price segments. While other brands may offer similar or even longer battery life with ANC at lower prices, in terms of value for money, the WF-C710N deliver.

If, however, you want to explore more budget options, you can consider the OnePlus Buds 4 (Review), which are retailing in India at Rs. 5,999. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 45 hours with the case and up to 55dB ANC.