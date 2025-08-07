Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale will end tonight, a week after it started on July 31. The e-commerce platform is offering a wide range of gadgets including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches at significantly reduced prices during the sale. Wireless headphones and earphones from top brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Realme, OnePlus and JBL are being offered with discounts on their listed rates. We have compiled a list of the best deals on over-ear headphones and TWS earphones that you can grab before the sale ends.

Beyond these steep discounts, you can unlock further savings through various promotional deals, including coupons, bank offers, and exchange benefits. SBI credit card holders can use full swipe and EMI transactions to get an instant 10 percent discount. Similarly, eligible bank cards can get you cashback of up to Rs. 2,000, while select products are listed with "coupon" discounts of up to Rs. 500. Some of these benefits are included with the effective sale prices listed below.

We've already highlighted the top offers on home appliances such as home theatre systems, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and smart TVs. We have also told you about the best deals on personal gadgets like laptops, tablets, smartwatches, smartphones and Bluetooth speakers. Before the sale ends tonight, we have compiled some of the best offers on audio wearables, including premium over-ear headphones and budget TWS earphones.

Best Headphones and TWS Headset Deals During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

