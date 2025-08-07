Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Headphones and TWS Earphones Before the Sale Ends

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale is scheduled to end on August 7.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 12:44 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Headphones and TWS Earphones Before the Sale Ends

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Realme Buds Air 7 Pro can be bought for as low as Rs. 4,499

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale began on July 31
  • SBI credit card users can avail of a 10 percent instant discount
  • Using eligible bank cards can help you get a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale will end tonight, a week after it started on July 31. The e-commerce platform is offering a wide range of gadgets including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches at significantly reduced prices during the sale. Wireless headphones and earphones from top brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Realme, OnePlus and JBL are being offered with discounts on their listed rates. We have compiled a list of the best deals on over-ear headphones and TWS earphones that you can grab before the sale ends.

Beyond these steep discounts, you can unlock further savings through various promotional deals, including coupons, bank offers, and exchange benefits. SBI credit card holders can use full swipe and EMI transactions to get an instant 10 percent discount. Similarly, eligible bank cards can get you cashback of up to Rs. 2,000, while select products are listed with "coupon" discounts of up to Rs. 500. Some of these benefits are included with the effective sale prices listed below.

We've already highlighted the top offers on home appliances such as home theatre systems, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and smart TVs. We have also told you about the best deals on personal gadgets like laptops, tablets, smartwatches, smartphones and Bluetooth speakers. Before the sale ends tonight, we have compiled some of the best offers on audio wearables, including premium over-ear headphones and budget TWS earphones.

Best Headphones and TWS Headset Deals During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Rs. 24,990 Rs. 13,990 Buy Now
Sony WF-C710N Rs. 12,990 Rs. 6,990 Buy Now
JBL Tune Beam 2 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 5,199 Buy Now
JBL Tune 770NC Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Rs. 3,699 Rs. 2,599 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked; New Lineup Said to Offer Camera Coach Feature
Instagram Map With Location Sharing Rolls Out Alongside TikTok-Inspired Friends Tab and Reposts

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Headphones and TWS Earphones Before the Sale Ends
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Instagram Just Added These Features Inspired by Snapchat and TikTok
  2. Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Attracts Thousands Ahead of Early Access
  3. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  4. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series Design Leaks; Might Arrive With AI Camera Features
  6. Xiaomi's Refreshed Redmi Logo Will Debut With This Phone on August 19
  7. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Vivo V50e Review: E for Enough?
  9. Poco M7 Plus Price Teased; Confirmed to Feature Silicon Carbon Battery
  10. From ProMotion Display to Thin Profile, What to Expect from iPhone 17 Air
#Latest Stories
  1. Google AI Pro Plan Goes Free for a Year for Students in the US, Japan and More Countries
  2. Battlefield 6 First Open Beta Sees Players Lining Up in Thousands Ahead of Early Access
  3. Instagram Map With Location Sharing Rolls Out Alongside TikTok-Inspired Friends Tab and Reposts
  4. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked; New Lineup Said to Offer Camera Coach Feature
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series to Offer Gemini-Powered Conversational Photo Editing Feature: Report
  6. iPhone 17 Air Leaks: From 120Hz ProMotion Display to 5.5mm Thin Form Factor, What to Expect
  7. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G With Exynos 1330 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Earth’s Oldest Impact Crater Turns Out to Be Much Younger, Scientists Reveal in New Study
  9. NASA's TRACERS Satellites Begin Solar Wind Study Despite SV1 Glitch
  10. Scientists Explore Role of Space Radiation in Powering Alien Microbial Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »