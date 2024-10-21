Technology News
Amazfit Up Open-Ear TWS With Up to 24 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Amazfit Up open-ear TWS earphones are equipped with physical buttons for control.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 13:55 IST
Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Up has a clip-on design for a secure fit

Highlights
  • Amazfit Up supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The open-ear TWS earphones come with an IPX4 rating
  • The Amazfit Up earbuds have a 50mAh battery each
Amazfit Up open-ear true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were unveiled on October 18 in select global markets. The open-ear design allow the drivers to direct sound toward the ear canal without obstructing it, while allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings. They come with a clip-on design that is claimed to help them stay in place. The earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and can be paired with Amazfit smartwatches. The Up earphones are said to offer a total battery life of up to 24 hours.

Amazfit Up Price

Amazfit Up price is set at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200) in select markets. The earphones are listed in a black colourway. They are available via the Amazfit website and select retail stores.

Amazfit Up Specifications, Features

The Amazfit Up sports an open-ear design, where the drivers are directed towards the ear canal without any obstructions. They have a clip-on design that helps them stay in place. The earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and are equipped with physical buttons for controlling music playback, volume and access features like smart assistants.

Amazfit's open-ear TWS earphones offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity alongside AAC and SBC audio codec support. The Amazfit Up earphones are compatible with the Zepp Flow application. They can be connected with Amazfit smartwatches like the Amazfit T-Rex 3, where users can access the watch settings or the AI-backed Zepp Health assistant with the earphones.

The Amazfit Up are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 24 hours, with the earphones said to deliver six hours on a single charge. Each earbud carries a 50mAh battery, while the charging case is equipped with a 440mAh cell and a USB Type-C charging port. The earbud measures 29.4 x 24.6 x 27.4mm in size and weighs 5g, while the case measures 66.5 x 36 x 35 and weighs 33g.

