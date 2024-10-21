Technology News
India Has the Advantage of Second AI - ‘Aspirational India’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that AI has arrived as a massive opportunity for Indians.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 12:36 IST
Photo Credit: NDTV

PM Modi said, “AI can play a pivotal role in making the 21st century India’s century.”

Highlights
  • PM Modi also highlighted the empowering role of the IndiaAI Mission
  • AI can reshape the world’s present and future, said the Prime Minister
  • India is developing skillset and infrastructure in the Industry 4.0 era
India has a significant advantage in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the NDTV World Summit 2024 on Monday. Addressing the attendants, he highlighted that AI has the capability of reshaping the present and the future of the world, and India can play a pivotal role in its development and implementation. Modi also stated that the country has the advantage of a second AI — aspirational India. The latter was described as the cumulative ambition of the nation in reaching a leader position in this emerging technology.

PM Modi Calls for “Aspirational India”, Highlights Efforts Made by IndiaAI Mission

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024, PM Modi highlighted the need of developing the collective capability of citizens is a prerequisite to build the strength of a nation. Expounding on it, he said, “This is the era of AI and the technology has the capability of transforming both the present and the future of the world and mankind.”

Modi said that he believes India has a unique opportunity to make the ongoing century India's century by leveraging AI. He also highlighted that India has the advantage of a second AI which he described as “aspirational India”. The new backronym or reverse acronym of the word is aimed to described the collective ambition of the nation in achieving a leader position in AI technology.

Aspirational India and artificial intelligence will combine together to accelerate the speed of development in India, stated PM Modi. “AI is not just a new technology for the country, but it is a new door of opportunity for the Indian youth,” he added. Focusing on the role the government has played in empowering this technology, the Prime Minister spoke about the IndiaAI Mission, which was officially launched this year.

The IndiaAI Mission has assisted entrepreneurs and individuals in healthcare, education, startups, and other sectors in increasing the usage and integration of AI, PM Modi highlighted. Notably, the cabinet approved an allocation of more than Rs. 10,300 crore for the platform in March.

This financial infusion will be provided over a period of five years and is aimed to power key initiatives such as the IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Centre (IAIC), IndiaAI Datasets Platform, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Startup Financing, and more.

“India is now working towards providing better AI solutions to the rest of the world. But we are also similarly concerned about empowering aspirational India. The AI technology will help in providing ease of living, quality of life, better opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), as well as empowering the aspirations of the youth, women, and all the citizen,” PM Modi added.

AI, India, PM Modi, Narendra Modi, IndiaAI Mission
