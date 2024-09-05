Amazfit GTR 4 New was unveiled in India on Wednesday. Compared to the older model, the New variant carries a 1.45-inch AMOLED screen and an operational physical crown. It packs a 475mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 days with typical usage. The Amazfit GTR 4 New version comes with a stainless steel middle frame and a glass-ceramic bottom shell alongside leather and fluoroelastomer strap options. The smartwatch is compatible with the Zepp app and allows independent music playback and features inbuilt Alexa control.

Amazfit GTR 4 New Price in India, Availability

Amazfit GTR 4 New price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 and is available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Amazfit India website. The smartwatch is available in a stainless steel finished case and offered with two strap options — Brown Leather and Galaxy Black.

Amazfit GTR 4 New Specifications, Features

The Amazfit GTR 4 New sports a 1.45-inch circular AMOLED screen with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density alongside anti-fingerprint coating and tempered glass protection. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and independent music playback. Users can store up to 2.3GB of MP3 files. There's an inbuilt Alexa voice assistant feature as well.

The new variant ships with more than 150 preset sports modes and supports over 150 watch faces. Health trackers on the watch include heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level, breathing rate, and menstrual cycle. It offers AI-backed detailed sleep monitoring features as well. The smartwatch is compatible with the Zepp app and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS connectivity. With the help of an inbuilt barometric altimeter, the watch also allows users to trace their location.

Amazfit's GTR 4 New is backed by a 475mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life with typical usage, which falls to up to eight days with heavy usage. However, with the GPS mode, the battery life is only up to 28 hours.

The stainless steel middle frame and the glass-ceramic bottom shell of the Amazfit GTR 4 New, without the strap, weighs 49g. The watch body, without the heart rate base, measures 46.5 x 46.5 x 11.2mm in size. The leather strap option weighs 11g, while the fluoroelastomer strap variant weighs 25g. The smartwatch comes with a 5 ATM water-resistance rating.

