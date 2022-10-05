Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers to Shift Some AirPods, Beats Production to India: All Details

Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers to Shift Some AirPods, Beats Production to India: All Details

Apple's iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and hopes to eventually produce AirPods in the country.

By Reuters |  Updated: 5 October 2022 15:34 IST
Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers to Shift Some AirPods, Beats Production to India: All Details

The move could be a major win for the government's Make-In-India initiative

Highlights
  • Apple asks Foxconn to produce Beats wireless earphones in India
  • AirPods production is also expected to be partially moved to India
  • Move part of Apple's gradual diversification from China

Apple is asking its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, in what could be another win for New Delhi in its push for local manufacturing.

Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and hopes to eventually produce AirPods in the country as well, the report said, citing sources.

Luxshare Precision Industry, a Chinese supplier to the iPhone maker, and its units also plan to help Apple make AirPods in India, according to the report.

However, Luxshare is focusing more on its Vietnamese AirPods operations for now and could be slower than its competitors in starting meaningful production of Apple products in India, the Nikkei newspaper said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The tech giant has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, where it started manufacturing iPhone 13 earlier this year, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets. The company announced last week its plans to manufacture the latest iPhone 14 in India.

A Bloomberg News report from Tuesday said iPhone exports from India crossed USD 1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,134 crore) n five months since April and are set to reach USD 2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 20,350 crore) in the 12 months through March 2023.

Apple's latest move is part of its gradual diversification from China, the Nikkei report said. India and other countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are increasingly turning important to contract manufacturers supplying to American brands amid COVID-related lockdowns in China and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AirPods, Apple, India, Beats, Make in India
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display, 110+ Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications
VeeFriends NFT Characters to Be Sold as Toys at Macy’s, Toys”R”Us

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers to Shift Some AirPods, Beats Production to India: All Details
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Meet the NFT Artist Who Sold a Trashcan Image for $252,000
  3. Samsung Jet 90 Complete Vacuum Cleaner Review
  4. Realme RMX1901 With Dual Rear Cameras, Gradient Design Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.