  • Apple's Next AirPods Pro Model Tipped to Feature Cameras, Could Launch Without Price Hike

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 15:10 IST
AirPods Pro 3 costs $249 (roughly Rs. 22,000) in the US and Rs. 25,900 in India

Highlights
  • Apple may add camera-like modules for spatial awareness features
  • Leak suggests Apple could keep pricing similar to AirPods Pro 3
  • Infrared depth sensors may boost audio and AI-based functions
Apple's next AirPods Pro could include infrared sensors or camera-like modules designed to detect the user's surroundings. A tipster claimed the upcoming model could “see around you” while staying priced similarly to the current version. Earlier leaks have suggested the Cupertino-based tech giant may use infrared components to improve environmental awareness and spatial audio, rather than enable photo or video capture. Apple has not confirmed any such upgrade, and details remain limited.

Apple May Add IR Cameras in Next AirPods Pro

According to an X post by tipster Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito), the "next AirPods Pro can see around you" and suggested the product could launch at the same price as the current model. The AirPods Pro 3 costs $249 (roughly Rs. 22,000) in the US and Rs. 25,900 in India.

The leak did not include technical specifications about the "next AirPods Pro", but recent reports have suggested Apple may add infrared cameras or depth sensors instead of standard cameras. These components would not record photos or video, but could help the earbuds understand the surrounding space for enhanced audio and AI functions.

Apple is also reportedly developing the upcoming iteration of the AirPods Pro with a new H3 chip to improve wireless performance, sound quality, and latency. He added that AirPods 5 are in development as well, with possible new health sensors such as temperature tracking.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said Apple was exploring infrared camera modules for future AirPods to improve spatial audio and gesture controls, especially when paired with devices like the Vision Pro.

Apple is also said to have received a patent in 2025 describing camera-based proximity detection and 3D depth mapping in wearable devices. If added, the sensors could enable context-aware audio adjustments, improved head tracking, gesture recognition, and new accessibility tools.

Apple has not confirmed any plans for camera or sensor-equipped AirPods Pro, and the timing of such a release remains unclear.

Further reading: AirPods Pro, Apple, AirPods Pro 3, AirPods
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
