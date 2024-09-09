Technology News
AirPods Max 2 With Improved ANC Tipped to Launch At Apple Event Today: Expected Specifications

Apple is also speculated to make the switch over to USB Type-C, which might replace its proprietary lightning port.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 13:54 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

AirPods Max 2 is the purported successor to 2020's AirPods Max (pictured above)

Highlights
  • AirPods Max 2 is reported to launch during Apple's "Its Glowtime" event
  • It is speculated to come with better ANC and improved adaptive audio
  • A low-end AirPods 4 is also reported to be launched
AirPods Max 2 will be launched at Apple's “It's Glowtime” event today as the successor to 2020's AirPods Max, according to a technology journalist. The wearable device is tipped to offer better active noise cancellation (ANC) and adaptive audio among other upgrades. In addition to AirPods Max 2, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also speculated to debut other products including the iPhone 16 series and a successor to the standard AirPods.

AirPods Max 2 Details

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, AirPods Max 2 will be one of the launches during the Apple event. It will reportedly bring better ANC and adaptive audio over the AirPods Max. Furthermore, Apple is also speculated to make the switch over to USB Type-C, which might replace its proprietary lightning port.

However, it is unclear if the iPhone maker will introduce any changes to the design or the colourway with the AirPods Max successor. Since its debut in 2020, the over-the-air headphone has only received a handful of new features via software updates. There have not been any hardware changes introduced yet.

Other Apple Launches (Expected)

According to Gurman, other products in Apple's AirPods lineup will also be revamped. This may include additions to the base AirPods, with a new low-end AirPods 4 speculated to be launched. This is reported to be in line with the market statistics, which suggest Apple's AirPods leading the category with 32 percent sales in 2023.

However, AirPods Pro (2nd generation), which is Apple's flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) device, will not be updated until next year, as per the journalist. In 2025, Apple may revamp the overall case design as well as that of the individual earbuds. There may also be upgrades with regard to the audio quality.

iPhone 16 series is expected to be the highlight of the show, with the Pro models flaunting features powered by Apple Intelligence – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for its devices such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

