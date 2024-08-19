Technology News
English Edition
  Apple AirPods 4th Generation Model to Launch in Two Variants in September: Mark Gurman

Apple AirPods 4th Generation Model to Launch in Two Variants in September: Mark Gurman

Apple is also expected to retain the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) TWS headset that was launched in September 2022.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2024 16:39 IST
Apple AirPods 4th Generation Model to Launch in Two Variants in September: Mark Gurman

Apple’s Air̦Pods (3rd Generation) is currently sold at Rs. 20,900 in India

Highlights
  • Apple’s AirPods 3rd generation was launched by the company in 2021
  • They lack active noise cancellation (ANC) as they have an open design
  • Apple will introduce ANC support on one of the two new models
Apple could launch its fourth-generation AirPods model this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The AirPods (2nd Generation) TWS headset is expected to be phased out this year, and the journalist has claimed that the tech giant will finally release the AirPods (4th Generation) in two variants in global markets. The purported arrival of the next version should also result in the price of the third-generation AirPods (open ear model) being dropped from its current price of Rs. 20,900 in India.

In the subscriber-only version of his weekly Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac), Gurman says that Apple will launch two new AirPods (4th Generation) models this year. Customers can expect to see two new AirPods models being launched this year, according to Gurman. The first one will be an entry-level model which will replace the second-generation AirPods 2, while the other will replace the AirPods (3rd Generation) model which was launched in 2021.

Apple will reportedly retain the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) which will continue to remain the top-tier ANC offering and currently is the only model with Apple's H2 chip, which enables support for features like Adaptive Audio, better active noise cancellation (ANC) and a Transparency mode among on the wireless headset.

Gurman also points out that both of the new TWS models will sport the same design. The only difference between them will be ANC, where the entry-level model will lack the feature while the mid-tier model will be equipped with the feature. It is currently unclear whether Apple will continue to use the open back design for its upcoming devices, if the more expensive version is to offer support for ANC.

The third-generation AirPods Pro which will replace the currently available AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is likely to get an update at a later date. While no details about this update have been mentioned, we can speculate that some Apple Intelligence features might show up on Apple's top-tier ANC earphones, which could allow it to compete with Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 TWS headset that is equipped with Google's Tensor A1 chip.

Another update to the new buds would involve Apple's transition to a USB Type-C port. While the AirPods (2nd Generation) and AirPods (3rd Generation) models still use Apple's proprietary Lightning ports, Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) was updated with a modern USB Type-C port, which is also expected to arrive on the new AirPods 4 models, in compliance with regulations in various regions, including the EU. It is currently unclear whether the 4th generation AirPods models will support MagSafe charging .

An earlier report indicates that an updated model of the first-generation AirPods Max is also in the works, but there's no word on whether it is expected to launch in September. The rumoured AirPods Max model could also ditch the Lightning port for a USB Type-C port and offer support for wired audio playback, enabling support for lossless audio playback on Apple Music.

Comments

Apple, Apple AirPods, Apple AirPods Pro, Apple AirPods 4th Generation, Apple AirPods 4, TWS Eaphones
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel.
