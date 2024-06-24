Technology News
Boult Mustang Torq, Dash and Derby TWS earphones support 45ms ultra-low latency Combat Gaming Mode.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 19:35 IST
Photo Credit: Boult

Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS earphones carry 13mm drivers

Highlights
  • Boult Mustang Torq, Dash and Derby support Bluetooth 5.4
  • They are compatible with the Boult Amp app
  • The Boult Mustang Dash and Derby offer up to 100 hours of battery life
Boult has unveiled a new line of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India in partnership with Ford's iconic Mustang muscle car. The newly launched products include the Boult Mustang Torq, the Boult Mustang Dash, and the Boult Mustang Derby. The design of these TWS wearables is inspired by the Ford Mustang. These audio products are equipped with 13mm drivers and quad mic systems backed by environmental noise cancellation (ENC). They offer a total battery life of up to 100 hours and come with support for fast charging.

Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, Derby price in India, availability

The Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS earphones are each currently available in the country at a special introductory price of Rs. 1,299. They can be purchased via the Boult India website or through popular e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart.

Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, Derby specifications, features

The Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS earphones come with 13mm drivers backed by BoomX technology. Users can modify and manage several functions of the earphones through touch controls including access to Google's Voice Assistant. The earphones are also compatible with the Boult Amp application and come with an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

All the earphones in the lineup support Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair support that is said to help the earphones connect swiftly and seamlessly with other Bluetooth devices. The Mustang Dash and Mustang Derby support dual device connectivity, however, the Mustang Torq can connect to only one Bluetooth device at a time. They all support 45ms ultra-low latency Combat Gaming Mode, while the Boult Mustang Torq feature Mode Sync LEDs.

The Boult Mustang Dash and Mustang Derby are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 100 hours each, while the Boult Mustang Torq provides a total battery life of up to 50 hours. Boult claims that with just 10 minutes of charging, the earphones can provide a playback time of 100 minutes. The charging cases support USB Type-C connectivity.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
