Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale — the e-commerce giant's annual festive season sale — is now underway in India. It brings lucrative discounts and offers on a range of products across categories. From smartphones and tablets to ACs and home appliances, customers can purchase electronics at lower prices than their usual market rates. We've previously compiled a list of the best deals on flagship headphones from brands like Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony. However, if budget TWS earphones are what you're after, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has something in store for you, too, with discounts of up to 75 percent on Bluetooth earphones.

Even at a budget, select TWS earphones from brands such as Boat, Realme, and Truke offer features such as fast charging, low latency, and a long battery life. However, they may come with some trade-offs, including the lack of active noise cancellation.

For example, the Realme Buds Air 7 are currently listed for Rs. 2,799 on Amazon, down from their list price of Rs. 4,999.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget TWS Earphones

Apart from direct discounts, customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. Apart from this, there are no-cost EMI options and Amazon Pay offers that can be used to further lower the effective sale price of the product.

The e-commerce giant is also offering a complimentary subscription to JioSaavn Pro for three months on TWS purchases. It carries benefits such as ad-free music streaming, offline playback, and higher bitrate.

Let's take a look at the best deals on budget TWS earphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.