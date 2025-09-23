Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget TWS Earphones from Boat, Realme and Other Brands

Shoppers can avail of discounts of up to 75 percent on TWS earphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 16:22 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget TWS Earphones from Boat, Realme and Other Brands

The JBL Tune Beam 2 (pictured) is currently selling at a discount on Amazon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • TWS earphones from boAt, Realme, and Truke can be purchased at discounts
  • The Realme Buds Air 7 are priced at Rs. 2,799, down from Rs. 4,999
  • Amazon offers three months of JioSaavn Pro with TWS purchases
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale — the e-commerce giant's annual festive season sale — is now underway in India. It brings lucrative discounts and offers on a range of products across categories. From smartphones and tablets to ACs and home appliances, customers can purchase electronics at lower prices than their usual market rates. We've previously compiled a list of the best deals on flagship headphones from brands like Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony. However, if budget TWS earphones are what you're after, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has something in store for you, too, with discounts of up to 75 percent on Bluetooth earphones.

Even at a budget, select TWS earphones from brands such as Boat, Realme, and Truke offer features such as fast charging, low latency, and a long battery life. However, they may come with some trade-offs, including the lack of active noise cancellation.

For example, the Realme Buds Air 7 are currently listed for Rs. 2,799 on Amazon, down from their list price of Rs. 4,999.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget TWS Earphones

Apart from direct discounts, customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. Apart from this, there are no-cost EMI options and Amazon Pay offers that can be used to further lower the effective sale price of the product.

The e-commerce giant is also offering a complimentary subscription to JioSaavn Pro for three months on TWS purchases. It carries benefits such as ad-free music streaming, offline playback, and higher bitrate.

Let's take a look at the best deals on budget TWS earphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Truke crystal dyno Rs.2,999 Rs.799 Buy Here
Boat Airdopes 141 Rs.3,990 Rs.799 Buy Here
Mivi DuoPods i2 Rs.2,999 Rs.599 Buy Here
Boult Audio Z20 Pro Rs.5,999 Rs.899 Buy Here
Boat Airdopes Plus 311 Rs.3,990 Rs.799 Buy Here
Realme Buds Air 7  Rs.4,999 Rs.2,799 Buy Here
Boult x Mustang Torq Rs.5,999 Rs.1,499 Buy Here
Realme Buds T310 Rs.3,999 Rs.1,699 Buy Here
JBL Tune Beam 2 Rs.8,999 Rs.4,999 Buy Here

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Truke Crystal Dyno Wireless Headphones

Truke Crystal Dyno Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
boAt Airdopes Plus 311 Wireless Headphones

boAt Airdopes Plus 311 Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Charcoal Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, TWS
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Hideo Kojima Reveals New Trailer for Xbox Horror Game OD, Phil Spencer Says Development in 'Full Swing'
Origin OS 6 is Coming Soon to iQOO Phones in India, Confirmed to Replace Funtouch OS

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget TWS Earphones from Boat, Realme and Other Brands
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Design, Colours and Hasselblad Cameras Revealed Ahead of Debut
  2. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Highlights: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  3. Origin OS 6 Will Soon Replace Funtouch OS in India, Company Confirms
  4. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Will be Equipped With This Battery, Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched in India With 8.7-Inch Display: See Price
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals and Discounts on 50-Inch Smart TVs
  8. iQOO 15 Display Details Confirmed, Will Sport 2K Samsung 'Everest' OLED Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More
  4. CSRC Directs Brokers to Pause Real-World Asset Tokenisation Activity in Hong Kong
  5. Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset Launched in India Alongside Bluetooth and Party Speakers: Price, Features
  6. Facebook Dating Brings an AI Assistant to Help Users Find Prompt-Based Matches
  7. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. LinkedIn Wants to Train AI Models on User Data, But This One Step Stops It
  9. iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material
  10. Samsung Launches Movingstyle Wireless Mobile Display With Detachable Touchscreen, Stand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »