Nothing Phone 2a is confirmed to launch in India on March 5. Ahead of the launch, the Nothing founder and CEO Car Pei now says that the phone will also be made in India. The phone is expected to be a considerable upgrade over the Nothing Phone 1, while also being cheaper than the Nothing Phone 2, although with skimmed features as compared to the latest flagship model. The company has yet to reveal the design or any specifications of the upcoming handset but that has not stopped the barrage of leaks that we have seen. The design, price and key details about the phone have all been tipped so far.

In response to a user on X (formerly Twitter) who asked if Nothing Phone 2a would be manufactured in India, Carl Pei affirmed with a succinct "yup" on Sunday, February 18. The conversation is an offshoot of a Nothing India teaser which hinted at a new brand ambassador. The company has also teased that it will reveal more details about the upcoming model on February 20 at 3:30pm IST.

Yup — Carl Bhai (@getpeid) February 18, 2024

Notably, we first officially heard of the Nothing factory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, when in June 2022, ahead of the Nothing Phone 1 launch, the company announced that the models sold in India would be manufactured locally. Pei later visited the plant in July 2023 before the Phone 2 launch.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Nothing Phone 2a could be priced in India at Rs. 30,000. It has been tipped to be offered in black and white colourway with configurations of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The phone is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display, two 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is also said to support 45W wired fast charging and run Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 out-of-the-box.

As per the latest leaked design renders, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to get a design overhaul and a markedly distinctive look over the older smartphones from the company, while also maintaining some basic brand design language - namely the Glyph Interface and a transparent rear panel.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.