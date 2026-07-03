Amazon Prime Day 2026 is set to begin in India tomorrow and will continue through July 6. The annual sale event brings 72 hours of discounts across smartphones, wearables, audio devices, home appliances, and more. Shoppers can avail of direct price cuts, bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI offers to get their hands on products at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed several early deals on popular smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iQOO 15, OnePlus 13, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, and more.

The biggest discount among the early smartphone offers is on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G. Samsung's flagship handset from 2025 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 89,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,29,999. Other notable deals include the OnePlus 13 at Rs. 54,999, the OnePlus N6 at Rs. 21,999, the OnePlus Nord CE6 at Rs. 29,999, and the iQOO Neo 10 at Rs. 41,999.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Early Deals on Smartphones

Exclusive to Prime members, Amazon says shoppers can avail of instant bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI on eligible products. They can get up to 10 percent instant savings on SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also receive unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases. In addition to direct price cuts, customers will be able to take advantage of exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 66,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

Here are some of the biggest smartphone and audio deals confirmed ahead of Prime Day 2026.

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