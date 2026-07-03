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Amazon Prime Day 2026: Early Deals on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, and More Now Live

Here are some of the biggest smartphone and audio deals confirmed ahead of Prime Day 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 July 2026 09:39 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Early Deals on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, and More Now Live

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra in January 2025

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G gets a price cut during Prime Day sale
  • SBI and Axis Bank cards offer instant savings
  • The sale event continues through July 6
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Amazon Prime Day 2026 is set to begin in India tomorrow and will continue through July 6. The annual sale event brings 72 hours of discounts across smartphones, wearables, audio devices, home appliances, and more. Shoppers can avail of direct price cuts, bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI offers to get their hands on products at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed several early deals on popular smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iQOO 15, OnePlus 13, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, and more.

The biggest discount among the early smartphone offers is on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G. Samsung's flagship handset from 2025 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 89,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,29,999. Other notable deals include the OnePlus 13 at Rs. 54,999, the OnePlus N6 at Rs. 21,999, the OnePlus Nord CE6 at Rs. 29,999, and the iQOO Neo 10 at Rs. 41,999.

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Amazon Prime Day Sale: Early Deals on Smartphones

Exclusive to Prime members, Amazon says shoppers can avail of instant bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI on eligible products. They can get up to 10 percent instant savings on SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also receive unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases. In addition to direct price cuts, customers will be able to take advantage of exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 66,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

Here are some of the biggest smartphone and audio deals confirmed ahead of Prime Day 2026.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Here
OnePlus N6 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Here
iQOO 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 76,999 Buy Here
Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Here
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Rs. 15,499 Rs. 14,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite Rs. 31,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Here
iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 45,999 Rs. 41,999 Buy Here
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 13,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11x Rs. 28,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Here
iQOO 15R Rs. 53,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 54,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M07 5G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Here
Realme Narzo 90x 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 20,499 Rs. 19,499 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Rs. 3,999 Rs. 3,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Rs. 29,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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