Flipkart Diwali 2025: AirPods Pro 2 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 15,000

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 is offering discounts on several Apple products.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 October 2025 17:21 IST
Flipkart Diwali 2025: AirPods Pro 2 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 15,000

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 is offering Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) (pictured) at discount

Highlights
  • Apple recently launched the AirPods Pro 3
  • AirPods Pro 2 feature Personalised Spatial Audio
  • It is powered by Apple’s H2 chip
Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 is in full swing, offering discounts on various gadgets from brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Nothing, and Sony. The list of electronics available at a discounted price includes various smartphones, smart TVs, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops. Moreover, the e-commerce giant has also listed the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which were launched in September 2022, with discounts, bringing down its effective sale price under Rs. 15,000.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025: AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Discount Details

Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) were launched in India in 2022 at Rs. 26,900. However, the ongoing Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 is giving customers an opportunity to buy the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) at a discounted price of Rs. 14,490. The listed price of the TWS on the e-commerce platform is Rs. 23,900. This means that people can save up to Rs. 9,000 while purchasing the TWS headset.

Launched as the successor to the first-generation AirPods Pro, the 2nd generation Pro TWS from Apple is powered by the same H2 chip found on the latest AirPods Pro (3rd Generation). They also support Dolby Atmos and Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking. It also features a custom high-excursion driver with enhanced audio quality, paired with a force sensor for controls integrated within the earphones' stems.

The Cupertino tech giant claims that the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) offer up to double the active noise cancellation (ANC) functionality in comparison to the 1st generation AirPods Pro. It also gets an Adaptive Transparency Mode.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) supports Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, skin-detection to identify when the earbuds are in use, a motion-detecting accelerometer, and a speech-detecting accelerometer.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) and its charging case are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. Apple claims that it can offer up to 6 hours of listening time, and users can get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

While you decide whether you want to buy the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), check out the deal on the MacBook Air with the M2 chip that is currently on sale at a discounted price during the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Kunal Sood Launches AudacityAI at UNGA as a Framework to Ground AI in Human Values: Report

Flipkart Diwali 2025: AirPods Pro 2 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 15,000
