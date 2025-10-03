Technology News
Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 With iPhone 16 Pro Under Rs. 90,000 to Begin Soon

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 comes two days after the company’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 ended.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2025 13:22 IST
Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 With iPhone 16 Pro Under Rs. 90,000 to Begin Soon

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 will offer deals on iPhone models, Galaxy S24 series phones, and more

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 recently ended
  • Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 will offer 10 percent off
  • The company will also provide cashback offers
Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 will commence soon, according to a dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale event. The e-commerce giant's recent Big Billion Days Sale 2025 concluded on October 2, and now it has announced its next sale event for the festive season. Along with the commencement date, the company has also revealed deals on several smartphones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon), and more. Customers will also be able to avail themselves of additional bank discounts and cashback offers.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025: Commencement Date, Deals on Smartphones

According to a dedicated microsite, the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 will begin at midnight on October 4. This means that the sale event will start in less than 12 hours. The company recently concluded the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on October 2. The Big Billion Days Sale 2025 was live for more than a week, offering various smartphones at a discounted price. The e-commerce platform will offer a 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and interest-free EMI options.

The upcoming sale event will also give similar discounts on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon), Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Oppo K13x 5G, Moto G96 5G, and more. During the sale event, the iPhone 16 will be offered at Rs. 56,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 69,999.

flipkart big festive dhamaka sale 2025 inline Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 will offer iPhone 16 series at a discount
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available at discounted prices of Rs. 85,999 and Rs. 1,04,999, respectively. The handsets are currently listed on Flipkart at Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,34,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the 256GB storage variant of the Moto Edge 60 Fusion will be listed at the discounted price of Rs. 18,999, compared to its current price of Rs. 25,999. Customers will be able to buy the newly launched Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon) at Rs. 38,999.

Handsets from other brands, like Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Google, will also be offered at discounted rates. It is important to note that the prices mentioned above include credit and debit discounts, exchange bonuses, and cashback offers.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Moto G96 5G

Moto G96 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68-rated design
  • Classy 144Hz curved-edge display
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Capable primary camera
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Poor low-light selfies
  • Video quality isn't the best in segment
  • Only one year of OS updates
  • No microSD storage expansion
Read detailed Motorola Moto G96 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, Flipkart, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, Flipkart Sale, Flipkart Discounts, Samsung Galaxy S24, Moto Edge 60 Fusion
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Reportedly Listed on SIRIM Certification Site Ahead of Imminent Global Debut
Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 With iPhone 16 Pro Under Rs. 90,000 to Begin Soon
