Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 will commence soon, according to a dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale event. The e-commerce giant's recent Big Billion Days Sale 2025 concluded on October 2, and now it has announced its next sale event for the festive season. Along with the commencement date, the company has also revealed deals on several smartphones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon), and more. Customers will also be able to avail themselves of additional bank discounts and cashback offers.

According to a dedicated microsite, the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 will begin at midnight on October 4. This means that the sale event will start in less than 12 hours. The company recently concluded the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on October 2. The Big Billion Days Sale 2025 was live for more than a week, offering various smartphones at a discounted price. The e-commerce platform will offer a 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and interest-free EMI options.

The upcoming sale event will also give similar discounts on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon), Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Oppo K13x 5G, Moto G96 5G, and more. During the sale event, the iPhone 16 will be offered at Rs. 56,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 69,999.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 will offer iPhone 16 series at a discount

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available at discounted prices of Rs. 85,999 and Rs. 1,04,999, respectively. The handsets are currently listed on Flipkart at Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,34,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the 256GB storage variant of the Moto Edge 60 Fusion will be listed at the discounted price of Rs. 18,999, compared to its current price of Rs. 25,999. Customers will be able to buy the newly launched Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon) at Rs. 38,999.

Handsets from other brands, like Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Google, will also be offered at discounted rates. It is important to note that the prices mentioned above include credit and debit discounts, exchange bonuses, and cashback offers.