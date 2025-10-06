Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Kunal Sood Launches AudacityAI at UNGA as a Framework to Ground AI in Human Values: Report

Kunal Sood Launches AudacityAI at UNGA as a Framework to Ground AI in Human Values: Report

The launch announcement took place at the Audacity UNGA Disturptors Summit.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2025 17:07 IST
Kunal Sood Launches AudacityAI at UNGA as a Framework to Ground AI in Human Values: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Aideal Hwa

AudacityAI’s Storytelling Leadership Engine lets leaders and AI co-create narratives for AI machines

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kunal Sood calls AudacityAI a “platform of platforms”
  • The framework is designed to align human values with AI systems
  • It is built on the facets of Seva, Sangha, Sadhana, and Swadharma
Advertisement

Kunal Sood, an India-born global impact leader, reportedly launched AudacityAI during the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The announcement was made during the flagship Audacity UNGA 100 Disruptors Summit, where more than 500 leaders across government, business, science, and the arts came together to understand how humanity can unlock the potential of AI. AudacityAI is an initiative which grounds AI systems with human values to ensure that the technology is aligned towards helping leaders accelerate the progress of society.

AudacityAI Framework Launched by Kunal Sood

According to an Economic Times report, Sood unveiled the new framework as a way to ensure that AI technology works to improve the human society built around various morals and principles. Calling the new venture a “platform of platforms,” Sood reportedly highlighted that without human wisdom, AI can amplify inequality.

Sood's initiative is not a new algorithm or a machine learning system, but a framework that dictates how AI models can be trained to understand the values and moral system that guides humans. One particular facet of the initiative reportedly focuses on using human leaders to align AI with “human ingenuity, compassion, and purpose.”

A New Indian report claims that the main highlight of the AudacityAI initiative is the Storytelling Leadership Engine. It brings thought leaders and AI together, so that the leaders can co-create narratives or prompts that “inspire action and embed ethics into machine learning.” Sood reportedly believes that an AI system that has been guided by the AudacityAI framework can work alongside humans to amplify human potential.

There are four main elements of the framework, according to the report. First is Seva, or selfless service, which tells AI to serve humanity instead of profit or power. Second is Sangha, or sacred community, which focuses on the global fellowship of leaders united in collaboration. Third is Sadhana, or spiritual practice, which teaches inner resilience and clarity amid disruption. And finally, the fourth facet is Swadharma, or personal calling, which aligns AI's individual purpose with the urgent needs of the world.

Sood reportedly also compared the AI revolution with the IT boom and stated that India should not limit itself to the back-end of the technology, and instead must rise as the front-end or the leaders. “Our greatest asset is not our code but our consciousness, not our algorithms but our ancient insight into the human spirit. If we can fuse that depth of wisdom with the audacity of innovation, India will not only shape the future of AI, it will illuminate the moral leadership compass of humanity itself,” ET quoted Sood as saying.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AudacityAI, AI, UN, Artificial Intelligence, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Flipkart Sale 2025: Apple’s MacBook Air With M2 Chip to Be Available for Less Than Rs. 64,000
Kunal Sood Launches AudacityAI at UNGA as a Framework to Ground AI in Human Values: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale to Start on This Date; Bank Offers Teased
  2. Five Things You Need to Know About the AI Actress Tilly Norwood
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series Features Leaked; Here's When It Could Launch in India
  4. OnePlus 15 Said to Carry the Largest Battery on a OnePlus Smartphone
  5. OnePlus Will Launch OxygenOS 16 With New AI Features on This Date
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale: Updated Bank Offers, More
  7. Moto G06 Power Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  8. This Hardware Exec Could Become Apple's Next CEO After Tim Cook
  9. Assassin's Creed Mirage's Free Update Will Get a Full Reveal on October 6
  10. Realme GT 8 Pro Live Image Leaked; Could Feature This Telephoto Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Diwali 2025: AirPods Pro 2 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 15,000
  2. Kunal Sood Launches AudacityAI at UNGA as a Framework to Ground AI in Human Values: Report
  3. Flipkart Sale 2025: Apple’s MacBook Air With M2 Chip to Be Available for Less Than Rs. 64,000
  4. Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025 Date Announced; Flipkart Black, Plus Members to Get Early Access
  5. NASA Shuts Down Public Communications on Website Amid US Budget Impasse
  6. Ubisoft Shares First Look at Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory Update; Full Reveal Set for October 6
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Now Live: Here Are Updated Bank Offers and More
  8. Xiaomi 17T Pro Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Hinting at Early Launch
  9. Bitcoin Price Drops to $124,000 After Hitting New All-Time High
  10. OxygenOS 16 Launch Date Confirmed; New OnePlus AI Features Expected to Debut With OnePlus 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »