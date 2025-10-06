Kunal Sood, an India-born global impact leader, reportedly launched AudacityAI during the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The announcement was made during the flagship Audacity UNGA 100 Disruptors Summit, where more than 500 leaders across government, business, science, and the arts came together to understand how humanity can unlock the potential of AI. AudacityAI is an initiative which grounds AI systems with human values to ensure that the technology is aligned towards helping leaders accelerate the progress of society.

AudacityAI Framework Launched by Kunal Sood

According to an Economic Times report, Sood unveiled the new framework as a way to ensure that AI technology works to improve the human society built around various morals and principles. Calling the new venture a “platform of platforms,” Sood reportedly highlighted that without human wisdom, AI can amplify inequality.

Sood's initiative is not a new algorithm or a machine learning system, but a framework that dictates how AI models can be trained to understand the values and moral system that guides humans. One particular facet of the initiative reportedly focuses on using human leaders to align AI with “human ingenuity, compassion, and purpose.”

A New Indian report claims that the main highlight of the AudacityAI initiative is the Storytelling Leadership Engine. It brings thought leaders and AI together, so that the leaders can co-create narratives or prompts that “inspire action and embed ethics into machine learning.” Sood reportedly believes that an AI system that has been guided by the AudacityAI framework can work alongside humans to amplify human potential.

There are four main elements of the framework, according to the report. First is Seva, or selfless service, which tells AI to serve humanity instead of profit or power. Second is Sangha, or sacred community, which focuses on the global fellowship of leaders united in collaboration. Third is Sadhana, or spiritual practice, which teaches inner resilience and clarity amid disruption. And finally, the fourth facet is Swadharma, or personal calling, which aligns AI's individual purpose with the urgent needs of the world.

Sood reportedly also compared the AI revolution with the IT boom and stated that India should not limit itself to the back-end of the technology, and instead must rise as the front-end or the leaders. “Our greatest asset is not our code but our consciousness, not our algorithms but our ancient insight into the human spirit. If we can fuse that depth of wisdom with the audacity of innovation, India will not only shape the future of AI, it will illuminate the moral leadership compass of humanity itself,” ET quoted Sood as saying.