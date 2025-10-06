Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025, which began on October 4, will end soon, but the company has already announced another sale event — the upcoming Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025. It will commence on October 11. Both the ongoing and upcoming festival-themed sales will offer customers discounts on various electronics like phones, smart TVs, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops. The e-commerce company has also listed Apple's MacBook Air with the M2 processor, which was launched in 2022, at a deeply discounted rate.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale 2025 Lists Apple MacBook Air With M2 Chip Under Rs. 64,000

The e-commerce platform has listed the 2022-launched Apple MacBook Air with the M2 processor at Rs. 63,969 for the variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard, non-expandable storage. This price includes credit and debit card discounts offered by select banks. On top of this, buyers also have the option to exchange their existing laptop, or any other electronic, worth Rs. 53,010.

MacBook Air with the M2 processor comes with a display notch

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

The listed price of the laptop on Flipkart is Rs. 85,900. This means that customers can save up to Rs. 23,000 on their purchase. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI, credit cards and net banking can further help people save Rs. 1,000 on the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022).

Flipkart is also offering up to nine months of interest-free EMI options, which would bring the monthly cost of the laptop to Rs. 7,108 for the next nine months. Users will get a one-year warranty on the laptop, too.

At the time of its launch in India, the Apple MacBook Air with the M2 processor was priced at Rs 1,19,990 for the higher-end 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Whereas the base option, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, debuted with a Rs. 99,999 price tag.

When it launched the laptop in 2022, the Cupertino tech giant claimed that the M2 chip on the MacBook Air offered 18 percent faster CPU performance and 35 percent faster GPU performance over its predecessor, which was powered by the first-generation M1 chip.

The 13-inch model sports a Liquid Retina Display with a notch for the selfie camera, along with thinner bezels compared to the 2020 model. Moreover, Apple says that the MacBook Air M2 offers 18 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.