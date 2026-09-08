Samsung Galaxy A07s has been launched in select global markets as the latest budget offering from the South Korean tech giant. The new Samsung smartphone is now available for purchase via the company's website in three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy A07s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G series chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also features a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. On the front, the handset gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It also features a 6.7-inch HD+ touchscreen that refreshes at up to 90Hz.

Samsung Galaxy A07s Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A07s price starts at JOD 119 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at JOD 149 (about Rs. 20,000).

The handset is currently on sale in Jordan via the Samsung online store. The Samsung Galaxy A07s is offered in Black, Green, and Light Violet colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A07s Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A07s is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based One UI. The company promises six OS upgrades for the handset. It sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD touchscreen, delivering up to a 90Hz refresh rate and 16.7 million colours. The tech firm claims that its handset ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the new Samsung phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99+ chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. Moreover, the phone features 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A07s carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with autofocus and up to 10x digital zoom capability. The phone also features a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) rear depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Samsung Galaxy A07s features an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) camera. The phone is capable of recording 1080p resolution videos at up to 30 fps.

The Samsung Galaxy A07s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired charging via a USB Type-C port. It also supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It measures 167.4 x 77.4 x 7.6mm and weighs about 188g.