OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones are confirmed to launch in China soon alongside the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has teased the design of the upcoming true wireless earphones. The company has also unveiled the colour options of the earphones. The price of the earphones has not yet been announced but they are currently available for reservations in China. These earphones are expected to succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which was introduced earlier this year in January.

In a Weibo post, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Buds 3 will debut in China on January 4 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST) alongside the OnePlus Ace 3. The company confirmed that the earphones will be offered in two colour options - Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey (translated from Chinese). They are also listed on the company's website and open for reservations in the country. The price of the earphones has not been revealed.

The OnePlus Buds 3 earphones share their design language with the older flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 2, sporting a semi-in-ear design with a glossy stem and matte, silicone ear tips. However, the new earphones are monotonous unlike the dual-tone seen in the preceding models. The storage and charging case of the upcoming OnePlus Buds 3 appear to have a squarish shape, similar to the older model.

Previously, in November, the OnePlus Buds 3 were reportedly spotted on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The listings suggested that each earbud may carry a 58mAh battery, while the storage case of the earbuds is likely to get a 520mAh battery with 4.5W input and 1.2W output support. Earlier leaks said that these earphones may offer up to 33 hours of battery life along with the case.

The leaks also claimed that the OnePlus Buds 3 are expected to get 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. The earbuds are also said to come with Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast pair connectivity options. They have been tipped to support dual-connectivity and are also likely to come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

