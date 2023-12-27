Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Buds 3 Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch Alongside OnePlus Ace 3 on January 4

OnePlus Buds 3 Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch Alongside OnePlus Ace 3 on January 4

OnePlus Buds 3 is expected to offer 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2023 18:13 IST
OnePlus Buds 3 Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch Alongside OnePlus Ace 3 on January 4

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds 3 will be offered in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds 3 could offer up to 33 hours of battery life
  • The earbuds were previously spotted on BIS site
  • The OnePlus Buds 3 may come with an IP55 rating
Advertisement

OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones are confirmed to launch in China soon alongside the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has teased the design of the upcoming true wireless earphones. The company has also unveiled the colour options of the earphones. The price of the earphones has not yet been announced but they are currently available for reservations in China. These earphones are expected to succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which was introduced earlier this year in January.

In a Weibo post, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Buds 3 will debut in China on January 4 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST) alongside the OnePlus Ace 3. The company confirmed that the earphones will be offered in two colour options - Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey (translated from Chinese). They are also listed on the company's website and open for reservations in the country. The price of the earphones has not been revealed.

The OnePlus Buds 3 earphones share their design language with the older flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 2, sporting a semi-in-ear design with a glossy stem and matte, silicone ear tips. However, the new earphones are monotonous unlike the dual-tone seen in the preceding models. The storage and charging case of the upcoming OnePlus Buds 3 appear to have a squarish shape, similar to the older model.

Previously, in November, the OnePlus Buds 3 were reportedly spotted on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The listings suggested that each earbud may carry a 58mAh battery, while the storage case of the earbuds is likely to get a 520mAh battery with 4.5W input and 1.2W output support. Earlier leaks said that these earphones may offer up to 33 hours of battery life along with the case.

The leaks also claimed that the OnePlus Buds 3 are expected to get 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. The earbuds are also said to come with Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast pair connectivity options. They have been tipped to support dual-connectivity and are also likely to come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks, comfortable fit
  • IP55 water and dust resistance
  • Good battery life, Qi wireless charging
  • Detailed, exciting, engaging sound
  • Bluetooth 5.3, LHDC Bluetooth codec support
  • Bad
  • Needs a OnePlus or Oppo smartphone for best performance
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones review
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Buds 3 launch, OnePlus Buds 3 specifications, OnePlus Ace 3 launch, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Working on a Revamped Dark Interface, Sidebar for Web Users: Report
Samsung Galaxy S24 Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US and Canada

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds 3 Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch Alongside OnePlus Ace 3 on January 4
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at This Price
  2. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  3. Poco X6 Series With Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC to Launch in India Soon
  4. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Price in India, Colour Options Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Again Tipped to offer Both Exynos, Snapdragon Variants
  6. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Base Variant May Offer Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, A15 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Buds 3 Design Revealed; Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  10. OnePlus 12R Colours Leak Ahead of Debut; OnePlus Ace 3 Design Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US and Canada
  2. WhatsApp Working on a Revamped Dark Interface, Sidebar for Web Users: Report
  3. OnePlus Buds 3 Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch Alongside OnePlus Ace 3 on January 4
  4. Poco X6 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Will Feautre MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC
  5. Microsoft Copilot Now Available for Android Users as a Standalone App; May Come to iOS Soon
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Price Above $42,000 Despite Small Losses, Altcoins Trade Sideways
  7. Apple, Google May Have to Allow Third-Party App Stores, Payments in Japan: Report
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date Set for January 4, Colour Options Revealed
  9. Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Said to Hit Store Shelves by Late January or Early February 2024: Kuo
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Base Variant Tipped to Come With Slower UFS 3.1 Storage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »