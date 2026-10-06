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JBL PartyBox 720, 330, 130 and On-The-Go 2 Series Launched in India Alongside EasySing Mics

The new JBL PartyBox speakers are available through JBL's India website as well as select retail and e-commerce platforms.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 18:28 IST
JBL PartyBox 720, 330, 130 and On-The-Go 2 Series Launched in India Alongside EasySing Mics

Photo Credit: JBL

JBL has launched six new PartyBox speakers in India

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Highlights
  • The PartyBox 720 delivers 800W RMS output
  • The PartyBox 130 delivers 200W RMS output
  • The On-The-Go 2 Plus supports AI Vocal Removal
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JBL has expanded its PartyBox range in India with six new portable speakers, including the PartyBox 720, PartyBox 330, PartyBox 130, PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus, PartyBox On-The-Go 2 and PartyBox Encore 2 Plus. The company has also introduced the standalone EasySing Mics for compatible PartyBox models. The new speakers offer up to 800W RMS output, up to 18 hours of playback and IPX4-rated splash resistance. Select models also feature AI-powered audio and vocal removal.

JBL PartyBox 720, PartyBox 330, PartyBox 130, On-The-Go 2 Series, Encore 2 Plus Price in India, Availability

The JBL PartyBox 720 is priced at Rs. 99,999 in India, while the PartyBox 330 and PartyBox 130 cost Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively. The PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus is priced at Rs. 44,999, while the standard PartyBox On-The-Go 2 and PartyBox Encore 2 Plus cost Rs. 39,999 each.

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The new JBL PartyBox speakers are available through JBL's India website, along with select retail and e-commerce platforms across the country.

JBL PartyBox 720, PartyBox 330 and PartyBox 130 Specifications

The JBL PartyBox 720 delivers 800W RMS output through two 9-inch woofers and two 30mm dome tweeters. It can run for up to 15 hours on a single charge, according to the company. The speaker comes with built-in wheels and an ergonomic handle. It also has an IPX4 rating and two XLR inputs for microphones, guitars or a DJ console. JBL's Pro Sound and AI Sound Boost technologies are included, although the company notes that AI Vocal Removal is not available on this model.

The JBL PartyBox 330 produces 280W RMS output through dual 6.5-inch woofers and PEN dome tweeters. It offers up to 18 hours of playback and features a telescopic locking handle and wide wheels. The PartyBox 130 delivers 200W RMS output through two 5.25-inch woofers and is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of playback. It has a foldable carry handle for portability.

Both models have an optical TV input and dual microphone and guitar inputs, allowing them to be used with a TV or for karaoke and acoustic sessions. They also support USB Type-C lossless audio, Auracast multi-speaker pairing and IPX4 protection.

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus, On-The-Go 2 Specifications

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go 2 series produces 100W RMS output and comes with a handle and shoulder strap for carrying it around. Both models are said to offer up to 15 hours of playback, replaceable batteries, fast charging and IPX4 splash resistance.

The PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus adds EasySing AI Vocal Removal, pitch support and natural reverb. It also comes with one JBL EasySing microphone. The standard PartyBox On-The-Go 2 gets a music-synchronised light show, guitar and AUX inputs, and comes with one wireless microphone instead.

JBL PartyBox Encore 2 Plus and EasySing Mics Specifications

The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 Plus delivers 100W RMS output and offers up to 15 hours of playback. It has a grab-and-go handle, includes one EasySing microphone, and supports guitar and AUX inputs. The speaker also carries an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

JBL has also introduced the EasySing Mics as a pair for compatible PartyBox models. They add AI-powered karaoke features such as real-time AI Vocal Removal, Voice Boost, natural reverb, echo control and AI noise suppression. The microphones offer up to 10 hours of battery life and a wireless range of up to 30m.

JBL PartyBox 720

JBL PartyBox 720

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Tower
Features Portable
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Configuration Stereo (2 Channel)
Power Output 800W RMS
Power Source 2 x JBL BATTERY 600, Li-ion
JBL PartyBox 330

JBL PartyBox 330

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Tower Speaker
Features Portable
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Power Output 280W
JBL PartyBox 130

JBL PartyBox 130

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Tower Speaker
Features Portable
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Power Output 200W RMS
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Further reading: JBL, JBL PartyBox, JBL PartyBox 720, JBL PartyBox 330, JBL PartyBox 130, JBL PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus, JBL PartyBox On-The-Go 2, JBL PartyBox Encore 2 Plus, JBL EasySing Mics
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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