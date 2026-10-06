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Vivo OriginOS 7 India Rollout Timeline Revealed: Check Eligible Phones and Update Schedule

Vivo's OriginOS 7 rollout in India will begin by the end of October 2026, starting with Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Pro, among others.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 18:27 IST
Vivo OriginOS 7 India Rollout Timeline Revealed: Check Eligible Phones and Update Schedule

Photo Credit: Vivo

OriginOS 7 has a AI Pet Pals feature

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Highlights
  • OriginOS 7 rollout in India will begin by the end of this month
  • By mid-November, OriginOS 7 will reach the Vivo X200 Pro
  • January 2027 rollout will include several T series smartphones
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Vivo has launched the X Fold 6, V80 and S2 FE smartphones in India on Tuesday. During the launch event, the Chinese tech brand announced its rollout schedule for OriginOS 7 in India. The latest Android 17-based software update will reach devices in phases. The Vivo X series flagship smartphones are confirmed to receive OriginOS 7 first. The rollout will begin later this month, starting with select models from the Vivo X series. 

Vivo OriginOS 7 India Rollout Timeline

Vivo, at its Next 2026 launch event, revealed the rollout schedule for OriginOS 7. The new Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo S2 FE and Vivo V80 smartphones come pre-installed with the Android 17-based update. The OriginOS 7 update will initially be available for select X series devices, including the Vivo X Fold 5 and X300 lineup.

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Remaining Vivo X, V, S, T, and Y series handsets will receive the update as late as February next year. Here is the OriginOS 7 rollout timeline.

End of October 2026

  • Vivo X Fold 5
  • Vivo X300 Ultra
  • Vivo X300 Pro
  • Vivo X300
  • Vivo X300 FE

Mid-November 2026

  • Vivo X200 Pro
  • Vivo X200
  • Vivo X200 FE
  • Vivo X200T

Mid-December 2026

  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
  • Vivo X100 Pro
  • Vivo X100
  • Vivo V70 Elite
  • Vivo V70
  • Vivo V70 FE
  • Vivo V60
  • Vivo V60e

End of December 2026

  • Vivo V50
  • Vivo V50e

End of January 2027

  • Vivo V40 Pro
  • Vivo V40
  • Vivo S52
  • Vivo S52 FE
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G
  • Vivo T5 5G
  • Vivo T5x 5G
  • Vivo T4 Ultra
  • Vivo T4 Pro
  • Vivo T4 5G
  • Vivo T4R 5G
  • Vivo T3 Ultra
  • Vivo Y51 Pro 5G

End of February 2027

  • Vivo V40e
  • Vivo V30 Pro
  • Vivo V30
  • Vivo V30e
  • Vivo Y400 Pro 5G
  • Vivo Y400 5G
  • Vivo Y31 Pro 5G
  • Vivo T4x 5G

Vivo released OriginOS 7 globally last month. This interface includes many productivity-focused changes to compatible Vivo smartphones. It offers a Fluid Motion feature for animations and transitions. The update has a refreshed Origin Design. It also boasts Dynamic Translucent Material with a translucent feel across the interface. The update brings Jovi AI to Vivo devices.

OriginOS 7 has lock-screen customisation options through the Wiggle and Glint Theme. It has an AI Pet Pals feature that places a virtual pet on the lock screen that responds to moments like walking up, charging, and listening to music. The update has an Origin Workbench feature that allows users to work with up to five applications simultaneously. It includes AI Cross-App Drag, which allows users to move text and images between applications quickly.

Vivo S2 FE

Vivo S2 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.51-inch
Cover Display 8.02-inch
Cover Resolution 2504x2312 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1120x2528 pixels
Vivo V80

Vivo V80

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo, OriginOS 7, OriginOS 7 Rollout, OriginOS 7 India Rollout, OriginOS 7 Update, Vivo Android 17 Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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