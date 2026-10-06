Vivo has launched the X Fold 6, V80 and S2 FE smartphones in India on Tuesday. During the launch event, the Chinese tech brand announced its rollout schedule for OriginOS 7 in India. The latest Android 17-based software update will reach devices in phases. The Vivo X series flagship smartphones are confirmed to receive OriginOS 7 first. The rollout will begin later this month, starting with select models from the Vivo X series.

Vivo OriginOS 7 India Rollout Timeline

Vivo, at its Next 2026 launch event, revealed the rollout schedule for OriginOS 7. The new Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo S2 FE and Vivo V80 smartphones come pre-installed with the Android 17-based update. The OriginOS 7 update will initially be available for select X series devices, including the Vivo X Fold 5 and X300 lineup.

Remaining Vivo X, V, S, T, and Y series handsets will receive the update as late as February next year. Here is the OriginOS 7 rollout timeline.

End of October 2026

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300

Vivo X300 FE

Mid-November 2026

Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200T

Mid-December 2026

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X100

Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo V70

Vivo V70 FE

Vivo V60

Vivo V60e

End of December 2026

Vivo V50

Vivo V50e

End of January 2027

Vivo V40 Pro

Vivo V40

Vivo S52

Vivo S52 FE

Vivo T5 Pro 5G

Vivo T5 5G

Vivo T5x 5G

Vivo T4 Ultra

Vivo T4 Pro

Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4R 5G

Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G

End of February 2027

Vivo V40e

Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo V30

Vivo V30e

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G

Vivo Y400 5G

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G

Vivo T4x 5G

Vivo released OriginOS 7 globally last month. This interface includes many productivity-focused changes to compatible Vivo smartphones. It offers a Fluid Motion feature for animations and transitions. The update has a refreshed Origin Design. It also boasts Dynamic Translucent Material with a translucent feel across the interface. The update brings Jovi AI to Vivo devices.

OriginOS 7 has lock-screen customisation options through the Wiggle and Glint Theme. It has an AI Pet Pals feature that places a virtual pet on the lock screen that responds to moments like walking up, charging, and listening to music. The update has an Origin Workbench feature that allows users to work with up to five applications simultaneously. It includes AI Cross-App Drag, which allows users to move text and images between applications quickly.