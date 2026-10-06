Vivo has launched the X Fold 6, V80 and S2 FE smartphones in India on Tuesday. During the launch event, the Chinese tech brand announced its rollout schedule for OriginOS 7 in India. The latest Android 17-based software update will reach devices in phases. The Vivo X series flagship smartphones are confirmed to receive OriginOS 7 first. The rollout will begin later this month, starting with select models from the Vivo X series.
Vivo OriginOS 7 India Rollout Timeline
Vivo, at its Next 2026 launch event, revealed the rollout schedule for OriginOS 7. The new Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo S2 FE and Vivo V80 smartphones come pre-installed with the Android 17-based update. The OriginOS 7 update will initially be available for select X series devices, including the Vivo X Fold 5 and X300 lineup.
Remaining Vivo X, V, S, T, and Y series handsets will receive the update as late as February next year. Here is the OriginOS 7 rollout timeline.
End of October 2026
- Vivo X Fold 5
- Vivo X300 Ultra
- Vivo X300 Pro
- Vivo X300
- Vivo X300 FE
Mid-November 2026
- Vivo X200 Pro
- Vivo X200
- Vivo X200 FE
- Vivo X200T
Mid-December 2026
- Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
- Vivo X100 Pro
- Vivo X100
- Vivo V70 Elite
- Vivo V70
- Vivo V70 FE
- Vivo V60
- Vivo V60e
End of December 2026
End of January 2027
- Vivo V40 Pro
- Vivo V40
- Vivo S52
- Vivo S52 FE
- Vivo T5 Pro 5G
- Vivo T5 5G
- Vivo T5x 5G
- Vivo T4 Ultra
- Vivo T4 Pro
- Vivo T4 5G
- Vivo T4R 5G
- Vivo T3 Ultra
- Vivo Y51 Pro 5G
End of February 2027
- Vivo V40e
- Vivo V30 Pro
- Vivo V30
- Vivo V30e
- Vivo Y400 Pro 5G
- Vivo Y400 5G
- Vivo Y31 Pro 5G
- Vivo T4x 5G
Vivo released OriginOS 7 globally last month. This interface includes many productivity-focused changes to compatible Vivo smartphones. It offers a Fluid Motion feature for animations and transitions. The update has a refreshed Origin Design. It also boasts Dynamic Translucent Material with a translucent feel across the interface. The update brings Jovi AI to Vivo devices.
OriginOS 7 has lock-screen customisation options through the Wiggle and Glint Theme. It has an AI Pet Pals feature that places a virtual pet on the lock screen that responds to moments like walking up, charging, and listening to music. The update has an Origin Workbench feature that allows users to work with up to five applications simultaneously. It includes AI Cross-App Drag, which allows users to move text and images between applications quickly.