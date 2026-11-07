Finding earbuds under Rs. 10,000 isn't difficult, but deciding which pair to buy can be a little tricky. Most models now offer ANC and multiple microphones, so the choice often comes down to the smaller differences. You might prefer better sound customisation, clearer calls or a longer battery life. If you play games on your phone, low-latency audio could also be worth considering. We've picked five options from Realme, JBL, OnePlus, Noise and Huawei, with prices ranging from Rs. 5,999 to Rs. 9,499.

Best Earbuds Under Rs. 10,000 in India

Here's a closer look at what each pair offers, including its key features and specifications.

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro use a coaxial dual-driver setup, with an 11mm dynamic bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. They are compatible with the LHDC 5.0 codec and have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz. For noise cancellation, the earbuds offer adaptive ANC with up to 55dB noise reduction, along with a Transparency Mode. Each earbud has three microphones, while a bone-conduction-based Voice Processing Unit helps pick up the user's voice during calls and cut down background noise.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 6.1, dual-device pairing and Google Fast Pair. There's also a Game Mode that brings latency down to as low as 45ms, along with wear detection and touch controls. Realme claims up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, extending to 50 hours with the charging case. A 10-minute charge can provide up to 11 hours of music playback. The earbuds also have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Key Specifications

Drivers: 11mm dynamic driver and 6mm micro-planar tweeter

ANC: Adaptive ANC, up to 55dB

Audio codec: LHDC 5.0

Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.1, dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair

Battery: Up to 12 hours; up to 50 hours with the case

Water and dust resistance: IP55

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Price in India

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro are priced at Rs. 6,999 in India. They are available in Master White and Master Black colour options.

JBL Tune Flex 2

The JBL Tune Flex 2 feature 12mm dynamic drivers and an open-type stick design. You can switch on ANC when you want to block out background noise, or use TalkThru if you need to hear what's going on around you without taking the earbuds off. The six microphones help keep your voice clear during calls, and there's Spatial Sound for a more immersive listening experience.

They connect to your phone over Bluetooth 5.3 and can stay connected to two devices at once. JBL says you get up to 12 hours of playback with ANC off, or eight hours with it on. The case gives you another 36 hours. They also have an IP54 rating for dust and splashes.

JBL Tune Flex 2 Key Specifications

Drivers: 12mm dynamic drivers

ANC: Adaptive noise cancellation

Audio features: Spatial Sound, TalkThru

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity, Google Fast Pair

Battery: Up to 12 hours without ANC; up to 8 hours with ANC, plus 36 hours from the case

Water and dust resistance: IP54

JBL Tune Flex 2 Price in India

The JBL Tune Flex 2 cost Rs. 6,499 in India and come in Black, Blue and White finishes.

OnePlus Buds 4

The OnePlus Buds 4 have an 11mm ceramic-metal woofer and a 6mm flat tweeter, along with two DAC units. They also support LHDC 5.0, OnePlus 3D Audio and come with Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification. There's a Golden Sound feature that maps your ear canal and adjusts the audio to suit your hearing. You also get adaptive ANC of up to 55dB and a Transparency Mode.

For calls, each earbud has three microphones that use AI to cut down background noise. They connect over Bluetooth 5.4 and can pair with two devices at once. OnePlus has also added Steady Connect for more stable connections, a Gaming Mode with latency as low as 47ms and real-time AI Translation. Battery life is rated at up to 11 hours on the earbuds without ANC and up to 45 hours with the case. They also have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Buds 4 Key Specifications

Drivers: 11mm ceramic-metal woofer and 6mm flat tweeter

ANC: Adaptive ANC, up to 55dB

Audio codec: LHDC 5.0

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity

Battery: Up to 11 hours; up to 45 hours with the case

Water and dust resistance: IP55

OnePlus Buds 4 Price in India

You can get the OnePlus Buds 4 in Storm Grey and Zen Green colourways for Rs. 5,999 in India.

Noise Master Buds 2

The Noise Master Buds 2 have 10mm PU+ PEEK drivers, with Bose tuning and ANC that goes up to 51dB. If you need to hear what's happening around you, you can switch to Transparency Mode. The six microphones help keep background noise out of calls, while 360-degree Spatial Audio uses a six-axis IMU sensor to track movement. There's also an AI voice assistant that can understand everyday commands and respond to questions.

You can connect the earbuds to two devices at once, and they support LHDC 5.0 for high-resolution Bluetooth audio. Google Fast Pair makes pairing easier, while Find My Device can help locate them if you misplace them. You can also use head gestures and in-ear detection, or adjust settings through the Noise Audio app. Battery life is a little unusual here. Noise claims up to six hours from the earbuds and up to 30 hours with the case, with ANC switched on. A quick 10-minute charge is also claimed to give you six hours of playback. They're rated IPX5 for splash resistance.

Noise Master Buds 2 Key Specifications

Drivers: 10mm PU+ PEEK drivers

ANC: Up to 51dB

Audio features: Bose-tuned audio, 360-degree Spatial Audio

Audio codec: LHDC 5.0

Connectivity: Dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair

Battery: Up to 6 hours; up to 30 hours with the case and ANC enabled

Water resistance: IPX5

Noise Master Buds 2 Price in India

At Rs. 7,999, the Noise Master Buds 2 are available in Aurum, Carbon and Mercury shades.

Huawei FreeBuds 7i

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i use 11mm quad-magnet dynamic drivers and cover a frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz. Noise cancellation is handled by Intelligent Dynamic ANC 4.0, which changes its settings depending on how noisy your surroundings are. You can switch to Awareness Mode when you want to hear what's happening around you, or use Voice Mode and call noise cancellation. Huawei also packs different-sized ear tips in the box, so you can pick the ones that fit best.

You can pair the FreeBuds 7i with two devices at once, thanks to Bluetooth 5.4. They have touch controls and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Each earbud packs a 55mAh battery, and the case has a 510mAh cell. Together, they are rated to last up to 35 hours with ANC off, or up to 20 hours with it switched on.

Huawei FreeBuds 7i Key Specifications

Drivers: 11mm quad-magnet dynamic drivers

ANC: Intelligent Dynamic ANC 4.0

Audio features: Dynamic EQ, Awareness Mode, Voice Mode

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity

Battery: Up to 35 hours without ANC; up to 20 hours with ANC

Water and dust resistance: IP54

Huawei FreeBuds 7i Price in India

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i are priced at Rs. 9,499 and are offered in Black, Pink and White shades in the country.

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