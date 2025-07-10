Technology News
JBL Tour Pro 3 TWS With Touch Display, Up to 44-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

JBL Tour Pro 3 earphones have a True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 13:41 IST
JBL Tour Pro 3 TWS With Touch Display, Up to 44-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Photo Credit: JBL

JBL Tour Pro 3 support Microsoft's Swift Pair feature

Highlights
  • The JBL Tour Pro 3 have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance
  • The earbuds support the LDAC codec
  • The JBL Tour Pro 3 have wireless charging support
JBL Tour Pro 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest addition to JBL's portfolio features 10.2mm dynamic driver units and offers an adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) feature. The JBL Tour Pro 3 comes in two different colour options, and they have a smart charging case that has a 1.57-inch touchscreen display. The Tour Pro 3 support the LDAC codec for wireless audio. They are claimed to deliver up to 44 hours of playback time on a single charge, including the case.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Price

The JBL Tour Pro 3 are priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. The earbuds can be purchased in Black and Latte colour options. They will go on sale from July 11 via the company website.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Specifications

JBL Tour Pro 3 have dual drivers in each earbud. The hybrid dual-driver system featuring 10.2mm dynamic driver and a 2.8mm balanced armature driver, offers a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz. They have six microphones and provide driver sensitivity of 104dB and 32Ohm impedance.

As mentioned, the JBL Tour Pro 3 get a smart charging case that offers users full control of the earbud features. The case sports a 1.57-inch touchscreen with personalisation options. It displays the playlist, battery life status, time, messages, and more. Users can personalise the display lock screen and wallpaper with a photo. It also supports display commands in 13 languages. The case can be used for audio transmission by connecting to devices via the aux or USB Type-C port. The case also supports Auracast.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 earphones have a True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 feature to eliminate unwanted background noises. They have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, support the LDAC codec and offer Hi-Res audio playback. The earphones support JBL Spatial 360 sound and head-tracking functionalities for an enhanced audio experience.

JBL says they offer Microsoft's Swift Pair feature for connecting with compatible devices with a single tap. They can be paired with Android and iOS devices via the JBL Headphones app. They have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 have wireless charging support and are claimed to provide a total of 44 hours of playback time on a single charge, along with the case. They are advertised to provide three hours of listening with a 11-minute charge.

JBL Tour Pro 3 are sold with five different-sized silicone tips and an extra set of foam ear tips. The charging case weighs 71.8 grams, while each earbud weighs 5.6 grams.

Nithya P Nair
JBL Tour Pro 3 TWS With Touch Display, Up to 44-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
