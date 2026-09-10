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From Burgundy to Glacier: Every New iPhone 18 Pro Colour Listed and Compared

The iPhone 18 Pro's Burgundy colour replaces last year's Cosmic Orange.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 13:33 IST
From Burgundy to Glacier: Every New iPhone 18 Pro Colour Listed and Compared

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's new A20 Pro processor powers the iPhone 18 Pro series

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colour options
  • iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900 in India
  • Pro models feature a smaller Dynamic Island
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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max were launched at Apple's recently concluded 'Surprise and Shine' event. The iPhone 18 duo ships with the company's in-house A20 Pro chipset and includes the C2 modem. The iPhone 18 Pro series features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel Fusion primary sensor with variable aperture. Along with the hardware upgrades, Apple has added new colourways for this year's iPhone Pro models. Here is everything you need to know about the colour options of the iPhone 18 Pro series.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Colours in India

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in four colour options. They are available in Burgundy, Black, Silver, and Glacier shades in India and other global markets. This marks a departure from the iPhone 17 Pro series' Cosmic Orange, Silver, and Deep Blue colour variants.

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iphone 18 pro series

The Black and Silver are familiar shades for the iPhone lineup. Last year's iPhone 17 Pro series did not have a black colour variant. 

The Silver resembles the iPhone 17 Pro's Silver variant and has a familiar matte, textured finish with colour-matched rear glass. It has a metallic finish. The Glacier has a lighter shade that sits between light blue and silver. 

Glacier and Burgundy are the new additions, and Burgundy replaces last year's Cosmic Orange. Apple describes it as an all-new finish, and it appears as a darker red shade. This deep shade is the highlight of this year's colour palette.

Apple has also launched new Silicone Cases, TechWoven Cases, Crossbody Straps, and FineWoven Wallets with the iPhone 18 Pro, complementing the phone colours.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs. 1,64,900 in India for the base 256GB model, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900. The new lineup will be available for Pre-orders on September 12, with availability beginning September 18.

Apple's new A20 Pro processor powers the iPhone 18 Pro series. The Pro model has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max features a larger 6.9-inch display. The new lineup comes with a smaller Dynamic Island and iOS 27. Both models have a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Fusion primary sensor with a variable aperture.

iPhone 18 Pro is advertised to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the Pro Max model is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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