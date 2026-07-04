Moto Buds 2 Review: How Much Bass Is Too Much Bass?

Most of us have seen videos on social media platforms claiming that wired earphones are making a comeback. Many people allegedly now prefer the more conventional style of personal listening. However, nobody can forget the hassle of unwinding those wires or them getting stuck somewhere. Let's be honest: wireless earbuds offer a more convenient, hassle-free music-listening experience. Hence, I would say the true wireless stereo (TWS) category is here to stay.

The past six months have arguably been the most exciting for the budget TWS category. Tech firms across the spectrum have launched promising earbuds. Finally taking the plunge, Motorola also recently announced the successor to its 2024 TWS. Dubbed Moto Buds 2, the TWS arrived in India, surprisingly, with a lower price tag of Rs. 2,999 than its predecessor. But does a lower price mean more compromises?

Moto Buds 2 Design: Simple, Translucent

Weight: 42g (Case)

Form factor: In-ear

Water and dust resistance - IP54 (Earbuds), IPX2 (Case)

Colourways - Pantone Carbon, Pantone Grey Mist, and Pantone Violet Ice

The Moto Buds 2 come with a major design overhaul. Motorola took a different approach from the one it took in 2024 with the Moto Buds' flat charging case. This year's iteration comes inside a pebble-shaped charging case, similar to most earbuds in this range. The translucent top lid of the case has been smoked out, which lets you take a peek inside without giving away too much. The top lid has also been finished in matte, which I found to be quite nice.

Moto Buds 2's charging case gets a translucent top lid

However, the rest of the charging case is made of glossy plastic, which feels extremely low-quality to the touch. Holding it in your palm, the body of the charging case gives the feeling of holding a much cheaper TWS, something not expected from a reputable brand. Another downside of using glossy plastics is that they make the charging case extremely slippery on smooth surfaces and difficult to grip.

The hinge, which allows the top lid to move, is smooth to operate and slams shut when leaned at a certain angle. It is easy to open and close the lid with one hand, enhancing the overall user experience. But the lid of the unit I was testing had some sideways flex.

I must point out that I prefer the compact nature of the pebble-shaped charging cases, which maximise space utilisation. The Moto Buds 2 easily slip in and out of your pocket. At 42g, the charging case feels extremely light. You can barely feel its weight or size inside pockets, which is one of the best things about the new design.

Moto Buds 2 is quite compact

Motorola has placed the pairing button and the LED indicator at the bottom of the charging case, on either side of the USB Type-C port. Since the pairing button is flush with the case, it takes you a while to figure out where it actually is. Even if you manage to figure out its position, the button is slightly smaller, making it harder to press and hold, a necessity to use the earbuds.

Similarly, the LED indicator's position is also odd. Sitting down with the Moto Buds 2 lying flat on a table, the front fascia of the charging case is usually facing towards you. Also, when you press the pairing button, you have to flip the Moto Buds 2 to check whether pairing mode is enabled. This, among others, was one of the most annoying aspects for me. The Motorola branding, embossed on the charging case, is placed right in front of it. Placed within a circular design element, it can easily be mistaken for a button.

Moto Buds 2 are really comfortable to wear

Moving on, the Moto Buds 2 earbuds have also seen subtle design changes. The sides of the stems have been slightly rounded off, a bold change from the flat stems of its predecessor. The in-ear style earbuds are extremely comfortable to wear, enabling long listening sessions. It comes with multiple silicone eartips inside the box. Along with in-ear comfort, the Moto Buds 2 are also very light. Both earbuds sit snugly in your ears and won't come off unless you shake your head violently for a minute straight.

The Moto Buds are available in Pantone Carbon, Pantone Grey Mist, and Pantone Violet Ice. I received the Carbon shade, which is certainly the subtlest among the lot. However, regardless of the colour option you choose, half of the charging case will remain glossy white.

Moto Buds 2 Sound Quality and Specifications: The Story of Trade-Offs

Driver - 11mm Drivers

Codec Support - AAC, SBC, LDAC, and LHDC 5.0

Gesture controls - Yes (tap)

Companion app - Moto Buds App

Connectivity - Bluetooth 6.0

Range - 10m

Other features - Dynamic ANC (Up to 55dB) and Transparency Mode

Coming to the most important aspect of any audio device: sound quality. The Moto Buds 2 are equipped with two 11mm dynamic drivers, one for each earbud. Unfortunately, the competition has now moved on to larger 12mm drivers, like OnePlus and Oppo. However, it offers wider codec support, including AAC, SBC, LDAC, and LHDC 5.0, for higher audio fidelity.

Moto Buds 2's sound profile is bass-heavy

The sound profile of the Moto Buds 2 leans heavily towards the low end, offering extremely high bass, which begs the question: where do we draw the line for “too much bass”? Initially, the TWS were connected to an iPhone and a Windows laptop. During this time, I did not have access to the Moto Buds app.

Once I got access to the app, I was able to adjust sound levels. After a few tweaks, I was able to extract a more balanced sound from the Moto Buds 2. However, I still feel that the bass was a little too high for my liking. While I am not a basshead, most buyers in India prefer bass-heavy, boomy sounds. If you are one of them, I can assure you that you will not be left disappointed.

With the Bass Boost turned on, the 11mm drivers transform into mini amplifiers, sitting right inside your ears. However, it is neither advisable nor comfortable to listen to bass-heavy audio for extended periods. I figured out that the sweet spot for the Moto Buds 2 is 50 per cent volume with medium bass. At these levels, the high-end sounds and trebles also become clearer, giving a well-rounded experience.

The Moto Buds 2 are good with instrument separation as well. Hence, people who like listening to orchestral music would appreciate how the earbuds sound. You can clearly listen to cymbals and the beating drums, which are never barely mixed with the sound of the violins or trumpets.

To test it out with different genres, I went through my playlist, playing ‘One More Chance' by The Notorious B.I.G., ‘Purple Rain' by Prince, ‘Sprint' by Navaan Sandhu, ‘Unshaken' by D'Angelo, and ‘Human Nature' by Michael Jackson. While the extra thump of bass was still present, it handled most genres well. However, I must point out that high-pitched sounds do become shrill after a point, making it difficult to keep the earbuds on.

Moto Buds 2 offer decent instrument separation

On the flip side, watching content with the Moto Buds 2 is a great experience. You can binge-watch shows and movies, but the TWS will never disappoint. The Moto Buds 2 consistently delivered clear dialogue and well-reproduced sound effects.

The Moto Buds 2 also ship with up to 55dB ANC, which works really well. The switch between modes is quick, too. During my testing, I found that the earbuds blocked most environmental noise. Similarly, the talk-through mode worked without any hiccups. The switch between the modes can be done through gesture controls and the Moto Buds app.

Moto Buds 2 settings can be tweaked via the Moto Buds app

I was disappointed to find out that the gesture controls on the Moto Buds 2 were extremely erratic and unreliable. I found myself constantly tapping, just to get the earbuds to stop the music. Instead, I preferred taking the earbuds out to pause the music, which worked thanks to good wear-detection sensors flawlessly.

Moto Buds 2 Battery Life: Lasts Days

Battery - 62mAh (Earbuds); 530mAh (Charging Case)

A major redeeming factor for the Moto Buds 2 is its long battery life. The earphones went days without ever needing a charge. The majority of my listening was at 50 percent volume, with ANC and High-Res enabled. After four days of use with the charging case, I managed to drain the Moto Buds 2 and their case. To my surprise, the earbuds also offer impressively fast charging. Unfortunately, the company does not include the USB Type-C charging cable in the box. However, any USB Type-C cable would work just fine for charging the Moto Buds 2.

Moto Buds 2 provide great battery life

Moto Buds 2 Verdict

To conclude, the Moto Buds 2 appear to be purpose-built for bassheads, while keeping the Indian consumer in mind. The fresh design might be a mixed bag, but the Rs. 2,999 price tag makes it an attractive offering. However, I would not recommend that an iPhone user buy the Moto Buds 2 because the Moto Buds app is not available, without which you will not be able to get the most out of the TWS. If you are looking for a pair of earbuds with a more balanced sound profile and similar battery life at this price, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 and Nord Buds 4 Pro would be an ideal choice.