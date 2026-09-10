Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series, the South Korean tech giant's next-generation flagship tablet lineup, is expected to be launched soon. Apart from the standard model, the lineup is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+. The Ultra model was recently listed on a benchmarking platform with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset. Now, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ have been spotted in leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders, revealing the design of the two upcoming tablets. Both tablets are shown in two distinct colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Design, Specifications (Expected)

YTechB has published the purported CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+. The images show the Ultra model with a flat rear panel, featuring a dual camera system and an LED flash in the top-right corner. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S12+ appears to have a single camera unit on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra could be offered in two colour options

Photo Credit: YTechB

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ appear in similar black and silver colour options. On the front, both tablets might sport a flat display. The Ultra model might feature a waterdrop-style notch on the front, which might house its front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The power button and volume controls will reportedly be placed on top of both tablets. The two might also launch with support for the S Pen stylus.

This comes shortly after the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra was reportedly listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number SM-X940. The tablet scored 2,760 and 9,291 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests. Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is fabricated on a 3nm process.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra might also feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2.7GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. It also appeared with Android 17 and 11.20GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.