Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Design Spotted in Leaked ‘High Quality’ Renders

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Design Spotted in Leaked ‘High-Quality’ Renders

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 14:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Design Spotted in Leaked ‘High-Quality’ Renders

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra might retain the front notch

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra might feature a MediaTek SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra could carry two rear cameras
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the new tablets
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series, the South Korean tech giant's next-generation flagship tablet lineup, is expected to be launched soon. Apart from the standard model, the lineup is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+. The Ultra model was recently listed on a benchmarking platform with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset. Now, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ have been spotted in leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders, revealing the design of the two upcoming tablets. Both tablets are shown in two distinct colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Design, Specifications (Expected)

YTechB has published the purported CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+. The images show the Ultra model with a flat rear panel, featuring a dual camera system and an LED flash in the top-right corner. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S12+ appears to have a single camera unit on the back.

samsung galaxy tab 12 ultra ytechb inline Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra could be offered in two colour options
Photo Credit: YTechB

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ appear in similar black and silver colour options. On the front, both tablets might sport a flat display. The Ultra model might feature a waterdrop-style notch on the front, which might house its front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The power button and volume controls will reportedly be placed on top of both tablets. The two might also launch with support for the S Pen stylus.

This comes shortly after the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra was reportedly listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number SM-X940. The tablet scored 2,760 and 9,291 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests. Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is fabricated on a 3nm process.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra might also feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2.7GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. It also appeared with Android 17 and 11.20GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Design
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Geekbench Scores Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch, Key Specs Tipped

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Design Spotted in Leaked ‘High-Quality’ Renders
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Pad Ultra Gaming Accessory and Built-in Fan Teased
  2. Which Apple Products Were Discontinued in 2026? Full List
  3. Apple Just Gave the Standard AirPods 5 a Massive 'Pro' Upgrade
  4. How Samsung's India R&D Shapes Galaxy Watch Health Features: Inside SRI-Noida
  5. Apple Event 2026 Highlights: Everything That Was Announced
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Storage Options: Which Variant Offers the Best Value?
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Won't Get Android 17: CEO Carl Pei Explains Why
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Is the Upgrade Worth It?
  9. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. From Burgundy to Glacier: Every New iPhone 18 Pro Colour Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 17 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chip Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Maharashtra Looks to Establish First State-Level Land Tokenisation Framework, Says CM Fadnavis
  3. Moto Buds 2 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications Teased
  4. Vivo Buds Launched in India With Up to 50-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  5. Bitcoin Holds Near $78,000 as Geopolitical Tensions Keep Market Volatile
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12+ Design Spotted in Leaked ‘High-Quality’ Renders
  7. Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Geekbench Scores Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch, Key Specs Tipped
  8. Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Designs Revealed in Official Images Ahead of September Launch
  9. Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  10. Motorola Teases New Passport-Like Razr Fold After Apple’s Launches iPhone Duo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »